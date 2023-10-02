Math Puzzle: Can You Complete This Number Series in 17 Seconds?

Math Missing Number Series for Students: Will you be able to find the missing number in this Maths number series within 17 seconds? You can try because ONLY genius students can solve this one!

Complete This Number Series in 17 Seconds to Prove You Are A Genius

Maths Missing Number Puzzle with Answer: In today's digital age, we are exposed to a constant stream of information and short-form content that can sometimes lead to reduced attention spans and decreased critical thinking skills. Engaging in brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles is an excellent way to exercise and challenge our minds. These activities can help improve problem-solving skills, enhance memory, and boost cognitive flexibility. Additionally, they can be enjoyable and mentally stimulating, providing a break from the passive consumption of digital content. Just as physical exercise and a balanced diet are essential for maintaining physical health, mental exercises and stimulating activities are crucial for brain health. It's important to strike a balance between technology usage and activities that promote cognitive development to ensure our brains remain sharp and adaptable in this rapidly changing world.

Math Missing Number Puzzle: Find The Missing Number in 17 Seconds

Here is a basic math riddle:

Remember, you have only 17 Seconds to solve it!

If you are someone with the cognitive capabilities of a genius, you would be able to solve it in just 17 Seconds.

Ready?

YOUR TIME STARTS NOW!

Find the Missing Number Math Puzzle SOLUTION

Are you ready with your answer?

Ready to check the answer?

Check the explanation below:

The number in the first column is simply, 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The numbers in the second and third columns are not interrelated.

However, if you see carefully, in the second column:

The number is the sum of the number in the 1st column and its product with 3.

Check:

1+3= 4

2+ (3*2) = 8

3 + (3*3) = 12

4 + (3*4) = 16

Now, the number in the third column is one more than the product obtained in the previous column. Check below:

3+1 = 4

(3*2) + 1 = 7

(3*3) + 1 = 10

Therefore,

(3*4) + 1 = 13

