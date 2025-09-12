Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
NDA 2 Exam 2025 on September 14: Check Exam Timings, Reporting Time, Key Instructions to Follow at Exam Centre

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 12, 2025, 18:54 IST

NDA 2 Exam 2025: The NDA 2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on 14 September 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- upsconline.gov.in. Candidates can check this article for detailed exam timings, reporting time, key instructions and guidelines for the exam day,etc.

NDA 2 Exam 2025: Check the Exam Timings and Date here

NDA 2 Exam 2025: The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is going to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 14 September 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications successfully can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC- upsconline.gov.in. UPSC conducts the NDA & NA exam twice in a year. The first phase of the NDA exam was conducted in the month of April and now, the NDA 2 exam is going to be conducted. The registration window has been opened from 28 May to 20 June 2025. The candidates who are able to download their admit card, can only appear for the Written exam.

The NDA Selection Process includes two stages: Written Exam followed by an SSB Interview. The NDA written exam pattern consists of two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The Maths paper consists of 120 questions and the GAT paper consists of 150 questions. Each correct answer carries 2.5 marks and an incorrect response will fetch -1.33 mark in GAT paper and -0.83 mark in Maths paper.

The total marks including Maths and GAT paper are 900 marks. The NDA exam duration is 5 hours, 2.5 hours for each paper. Check the exam details like exam timings, exam shifts, exam pattern, etc in this article.

NDA 2 Exam Timings 2025

Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website- upsconline.gov.in. The admit card contains the detailed information about the exam timings, timings for both the papers,etc.

Shift

Paper

Shift Timings

Shift 1

Mathematics

10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 2

GAT

02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

NDA 2 Exam 2025: Reporting Time

The details related to the NDA reporting time and shift timings are mentioned on the NDA Admit Card. The candidates have to download their admit cards to be able to appear for the exam. There will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit cards.

Paper

Reporting Time

Mathematics

09:50 AM

GAT

01:50 PM

NDA Exam Pattern

Candidates who are appearing for the NDA exam must have the knowledge of the NDA Exam Pattern so that they can streamline their preparation according to the weightage of the topics in each paper. Check the NDA Written exam pattern below

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Mathematics

120

300

2½ hours

Paper 2

General Ability Test (GAT)

150

600

2½ hours

Total

  

270

900

5 hours

Candidates must download their admit cards in order to appear for the NDA exam. The admit card contains details like candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre details, shift timings,etc. The admit card is a very important document which needs to be carried along on the exam day.

Upasna Choudhary

