NDA 2 Exam 2025 on September 14: Check Exam Timings, Reporting Time, Key Instructions to Follow at Exam Centre

NDA 2 Exam 2025: The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is going to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 14 September 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications successfully can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC- upsconline.gov.in. UPSC conducts the NDA & NA exam twice in a year. The first phase of the NDA exam was conducted in the month of April and now, the NDA 2 exam is going to be conducted. The registration window has been opened from 28 May to 20 June 2025. The candidates who are able to download their admit card, can only appear for the Written exam. The NDA Selection Process includes two stages: Written Exam followed by an SSB Interview. The NDA written exam pattern consists of two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The Maths paper consists of 120 questions and the GAT paper consists of 150 questions. Each correct answer carries 2.5 marks and an incorrect response will fetch -1.33 mark in GAT paper and -0.83 mark in Maths paper.

The total marks including Maths and GAT paper are 900 marks. The NDA exam duration is 5 hours, 2.5 hours for each paper. Check the exam details like exam timings, exam shifts, exam pattern, etc in this article. NDA 2 Exam Timings 2025 Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website- upsconline.gov.in. The admit card contains the detailed information about the exam timings, timings for both the papers,etc. Shift Paper Shift Timings Shift 1 Mathematics 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Shift 2 GAT 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM Download NDA Previous Year Question Papers NDA 2 Exam 2025: Reporting Time The details related to the NDA reporting time and shift timings are mentioned on the NDA Admit Card. The candidates have to download their admit cards to be able to appear for the exam. There will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit cards.