OSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021 OUT @ossc.gov.in, 702 Qualified for Skill Test, Check Jr. Clerk Result 2016 PDF Here

OSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021 has been uploaded to the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The candidates appeared in the OSSC Junior Clerk 2016 Exam can now download their result through the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the OSSC Junior Clerk 2016 Exam 2021 on 15 and 16 February at various exam centre across the country. As per result, a total of 702 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for Computer Skill Test.

The date and time & venue of the computer skill test shall be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the official website to know further updates.

How to Download OSSC Junior Clerk 2016 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in. Click on ‘List of Candidates Shortlisted For Computer Skill Test of Junior Clerk-2016 [Advt. No. 3996/OSSC Dt.09.12.2016]’. A PDF will be opened. Download OSSC Junior Clerk2016 Result 2021 PDF and save the file for future reference.

Download OSSC Junior Clerk 2016 Result 2021

