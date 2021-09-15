OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for Legal Metrology and Laboratory Assistant Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Schedule for the post of Laboratory Assistant and Inspector of Legal Metrology on its official website - ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Schedule for the post of Laboratory Assistant and Inspector of Legal Metrology. All such candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Exam for Laboratory Assistant and Inspector of Legal Metrology can check the OSSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the mains written exam for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology and Laboratory Assistant 2017 post on 07/08 October 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam in CBRE Mode.

All such candidates qualified for the mains exam round for Inspector of Legal Metrology and Laboratory Assistant 2017 against Advt No 4334/OSSC dated 26.12.2017 can check the details OSSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of OSSC for further updates in this regards.

Candidates qualified for the Mains exam for the post of Laboratory Assistant and Inspector of Legal Metrology can check the OSSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 Notice

You May Read Also

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 595 ProfessorPosts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Horticulture Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

How to Download: OSSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 Notice