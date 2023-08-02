PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Subject-Wise Curriculum Here!

PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24: Knowing the latest syllabus is essential to effectively cover the course and kickstart your exam preparations in a well-aligned manner. The PSEB’s latest Class 6 syllabus is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in the core subjects and give them exposure to a variety of vocational subjects. The syllabus is designed to be challenging but is kept achievable at the same time so that students can develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The syllabus includes subject-wise details of the course curriculum that will be applicable for the 2023-24 session.
While going through the syllabus, you will get to know the following details which are important for creating an effective study plan:
- Chapter-wise topics prescribed for the 2023-24 session
- Marks distribution
- Weightage of theory and practical exams
- Weightage and criteria of internal assessment
- List of activities and project-work
- Instructions and guidelines for annual assessment
The subject-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 6 is provided below:
|
PSEB Class 6th Syllabus 2023-24
Related:
|
PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24