PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Subject-Wise Curriculum Here!

PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24: Knowing the latest syllabus is essential to effectively cover the course and kickstart your exam preparations in a well-aligned manner. The PSEB’s latest Class 6 syllabus is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in the core subjects and give them exposure to a variety of vocational subjects. The syllabus is designed to be challenging but is kept achievable at the same time so that students can develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The syllabus includes subject-wise details of the course curriculum that will be applicable for the 2023-24 session.

While going through the syllabus, you will get to know the following details which are important for creating an effective study plan:

  • Chapter-wise topics prescribed for the 2023-24 session
  • Marks distribution
  • Weightage of theory and practical exams
  • Weightage and criteria of internal assessment
  • List of activities and project-work
  • Instructions and guidelines for annual assessment

The subject-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 6 is provided below: 

PSEB Class 6th Syllabus 2023-24

Punjabi (First Language) Syllabus 2023-24

Science Syllabus 2023-24

Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 2023-24

Urdu Lieu In Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Urdu Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Dance Syllabus 2023-24

Sangeet Gayan Syllabus 2023-24

Sangeet Vadan Syllabus 2023-24

Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

Hindi 1st Language Syllabus 2023-24

Hindi 2nd Language Syllabus 2023-24

English Syllabus 2023-24

Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24

Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Cutting And Tailoring Syllabus 2023-24

Agriculture Syllabus 2023-24

