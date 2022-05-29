Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India conducted the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-1 General on 28th May 2022. Check RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Marks Section & Category-wise.

Updated: May 29, 2022 13:00 IST
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

28th March

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Related Links
RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for English Language RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for Reasoning

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject

Type of Paper

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

3

100

90 Minutes

Paper-III: Finance and Management

50% Objective Type

50% Descriptive

(answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard)

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 6

Total - 36

Objective – 50

Descriptive – 50

Total - 100

Objective – 30

Descriptive – 90

Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Expected Cut Off Marks

Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Sections

Expected Cut off 2022

General Awareness (80 marks)

15-17

Reasoning (60 marks)

11-13

English (30 marks)

7-9

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

6-8

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Expected Cut Off 2022 (Overall) - Out of 200 marks

68-70

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Cut Off Marks: Previous Years’ (Section & Category-wise)

Candidates can check below the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks for Phase 1 (General) for the past 5 years (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016).

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION 

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD)

General Awareness (80 marks)

16.00

16.00

12.00

10.25

10.25

10.25

Reasoning (60 marks)

12.00

12.00

9.00

7.75

7.75

7.75

English (30 marks)

6.00

6.00

4.50

3.75

3.75

3.75

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

6.00

6.00

4.50

3.75

3.75

3.75

TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200)

66.75

66.75

63.75

53.50

52.75

52.75

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness (80 marks)

20.00

20.00

16.00

14.25

14.25

14.25

Reasoning (60 marks)

15.00

15.00

12.00

10.75

10.75

10.75

English (30 marks)

7.50

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

7.50

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Total Score/Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200)

122.00

122.00

115.50

108.00

108.00

108.00

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2018

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness (80 marks)

20.00

16.00

14.25

14.25

14.25

Reasoning (60 marks)

15.00

12.00

10.75

10.75

10.75

English (30 marks)

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Total Score/Aggregate 

105.75

95.75

91.75

91.75

91.75

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2017

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION

Section

Category

GENERAL/UR

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD

General Awareness (80 marks)

16.50

12.50

11

11

11

Reasoning (60 marks)

11

8

6.75

6.75

6.75

English (30 marks)

6.75

5.25

4.75

4.75

4.75

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

4

2.50

2

2

2

Total Score/Aggregate 

78

68

91.75

64

64

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2016

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION

Section

Category

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

PWD (OH/HI/VH)

General Awareness (80 marks)

20.00

16.00

14.25

14.25

14.25

Reasoning (60 marks)

15.00

12.00

10.75

10.75

10.75

English (30 marks)

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks)

7.50

6.00

5.25

5.25

5.25

TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200)

98.50

88.50

84.50

84.50

84.50

What next after RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 (General)?

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board will be called for Phase-2 exam. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as in aggregate in the Phase-1, as may be prescribed by the Board. The Phase-2 exam will be held on 25th June 2022 and it will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Economic and Social Issues), Paper-II (English Writing Skills), and Paper-II (General Finance and Management).

Also Read: RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

FAQ

Q1. What is the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Phase 1 General?

Read our article RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Does RBI Grade B Phase 1 have sectional cut off?

Yes. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will only be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Q3. Was RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General tough?

As per the feedback from candidates, RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General was Difficult than past years.

Q4. Is there negative marking in RBI Grade B Exam?

Yes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Q5. Where can I find detailed RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022: Good Attempts & Difficulty Level?

Read our article RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts.

Take Free Online RBI Grade B 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.