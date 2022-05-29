RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India conducted the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-1 General on 28th May 2022. Check RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Expected & Previous Years’ Marks Section & Category-wise.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject Type of Paper No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120 Paper II: English (Writing Skills) Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) 3 100 90 Minutes Paper-III: Finance and Management 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Expected Cut Off Marks

Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Sections Expected Cut off 2022 General Awareness (80 marks) 15-17 Reasoning (60 marks) 11-13 English (30 marks) 7-9 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 6-8 RBI Grade B Phase 1 Expected Cut Off 2022 (Overall) - Out of 200 marks 68-70

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Cut Off Marks: Previous Years’ (Section & Category-wise)

Candidates can check below the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks for Phase 1 (General) for the past 5 years (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016).

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) General Awareness (80 marks) 16.00 16.00 12.00 10.25 10.25 10.25 Reasoning (60 marks) 12.00 12.00 9.00 7.75 7.75 7.75 English (30 marks) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 66.75 66.75 63.75 53.50 52.75 52.75

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness (80 marks) 20.00 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 Reasoning (60 marks) 15.00 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 English (30 marks) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Total Score/Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200) 122.00 122.00 115.50 108.00 108.00 108.00

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2018

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION Section Category GENERAL/UR OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness (80 marks) 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 Reasoning (60 marks) 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 English (30 marks) 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Total Score/Aggregate 105.75 95.75 91.75 91.75 91.75

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2017

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION Section Category GENERAL/UR OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness (80 marks) 16.50 12.50 11 11 11 Reasoning (60 marks) 11 8 6.75 6.75 6.75 English (30 marks) 6.75 5.25 4.75 4.75 4.75 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 4 2.50 2 2 2 Total Score/Aggregate 78 68 91.75 64 64

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2016

CUT-OFF MARKS IN PHASE - I EXAMINATION Section Category GENERAL OBC SC ST PWD (OH/HI/VH) General Awareness (80 marks) 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 Reasoning (60 marks) 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 English (30 marks) 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude (30 marks) 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 98.50 88.50 84.50 84.50 84.50

What next after RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 (General)?

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board will be called for Phase-2 exam. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as in aggregate in the Phase-1, as may be prescribed by the Board. The Phase-2 exam will be held on 25th June 2022 and it will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Economic and Social Issues), Paper-II (English Writing Skills), and Paper-II (General Finance and Management).

