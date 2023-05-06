SSC AP Results 2023 OUT: Check Key Highlights, Passed vs Failed, School and District-wise Statistics

SSC AP Results 2023 Key Highlights
SSC AP Results 2023 (OUT): The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2023 on May 6 at 11 am. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP Class 10 results after conducting a press conference. Candidates can check and download Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 at results.bse.ap.gov.in. 

AP SSC 10th board exams were conducted between April 3 and 18, 2023 in single shifts – from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm. The exam was held in two papers: first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory; which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. 

Check here what are the top highlights of AP SSC Result 2023, pass per cent, toppers, registered -passed and failed candidates 

AP SSC Result 2023: Overall pass percentage increased by nearly 8 percent 

This year AP SSC pass percentage is  72.26%. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 64.02%. Candidates can check the table below to see the last 9 years' AP SSC pass percentage. 

Year

Overall pass %

2023

72.26

2022

67.26

2021

100

2019

94.88

2018

94.48

2017

91.92

2016

93.26

2015

89.5

2014

86.9

AP SSC Result 2023: How many candidates registered, appeared, passed and failed

As many as 6.52 lakh students appeared in SSC exams of which 6.09 lakh have passed the exams. In the last five years, the highest number of candidates appeared for the AP SSC 10th exam which was conducted between April 3 and 18, 2023. Candidates can check the table below to check the number of candidates who appeared in the AP SSC exam in the last 5 years. 

Year

Total Students

2023

6,64,152

2022

6,15,908

2021

6,29,981

2019

6,21,649

2018

6,13,378

2017

6,22,538

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: Overall result analysis

Number of students registered: 6,64,152

Number of students who appeared: 6,09,081

Number of students who do not qualify: 55, 071 

Overall passing percentage: 72.26% 

Girls' pass percentage: 75.38 %

Boys' pass percentage: 69.27%

Manabadi AP 10th Class Results 2023: English medium students performed better than Telugu

AP SSC students who appeared in the exam in English medium have performed better than Telugu medium. A total of 4.32 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 3.49 lakh have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of 80.82% in English medium. While in Telugu medium, 1.68 lakh students appeared out of which 84 thousand students passed. The passing percentage of Telugu medium is 50 %. 

Medium

Appeared

Passed

Pass %

English

4,32,641 

3,49,673

80.82%

Telugu

1,68,107

84,047 

50 %

AP SSC Results 2023: 38 schools recorded zero pass per cent

This year, no student was declared pass in 38 schools. Moreover,  71 schools recorded zero pass per cent which resulted in a drop in overall candidates' performance in the last seven years. 

AP SSC Results 2023:  30,000 are appointed for answer sheet evaluation 

A total of 30000 teachers have been deputed for the evaluation of the AP SSC 2023 answer sheet. A total of 6.91 lakh answer sheets have been evaluated. 

