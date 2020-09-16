SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Center Change from 18th to 20th September: Check how to change Examination Centre for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 for remaining candidates

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Center Change from 18th to 20th September: As per the Latest Notification, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will allow the candidates for change of centre of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam which could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. From 17th to 19th March 2020, SSC conducted CHSL Tier-1 Exam in online mode and then fro 20th March 2020 the exam got postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

SSC has tentatively scheduled the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 exam from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020 and 26th October 2020. The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

How to Change SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Center Online?

The remaining candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination, 2019, may modify their examination centres from 18th to 20th September 2020 by login through their “Registration Number and Password” on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). The option for change of examination centre will be available in the Candidates’ Dashboard under ‘Latest Notifications’ Tab from 18th September 2020. Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions given in the Dashboard for change of Centre and follow them.

Let’s look at the recap of the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam and timeline of important events:

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th January 2020 Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 Last date for payment through Challan 16th January 2020 Exam Center Change Link to be Activated 18th September to 20th September 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier 12th to 16th October 2020 19th to 21st October 2020 26th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) Previously 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper) (Postponed Dates Yet to be Announced)

Highlights of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Held from 17th to 19th March 2020

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities on 17th to 19th March 2020. From 20th March 2020 onwards the exam was cancelled for the remaining candidates. Let’s look at the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format. Each question was of 2 marks. All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section. There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method. It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

7. No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates were conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

8. Candidates were allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

9. Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

10. Candidates were allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, were not allowed.

11. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC CHSL Exam for getting a lucrative government job.