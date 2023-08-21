SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 OUT: 50000 Vacancies filled in CAPF, BSF, CRPF, SSF, NCB (Download PDF)

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 Declared (Download PDF ): Check details of around SSC GD Constable 50000 vacancies filled under the CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NCB and SSF.

Staff Selection Commission conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 from January 10 2023 to February 13, 2023, in the Computer-Based Mode. The result of the Computer Based Examination was declared on April 8, 2023. A total of 3,70,998 candidates (Female 40,924 and Male 3,30,074) were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST.

The result of PET/ PST was declared on June 30, 2023 (except for the State of Manipur) wherein 93,228 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The DV/ DME and RME were conducted by CRPF from July 17, 2023, to August 7, 2023. A total of 49590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) have been considered for allocation to the following forces:

A-BSF (Border Security Force) B-CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) C- CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) D-SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) E-ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) F-AR (Assam Rifles) G- NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) H-SSF (Secretariat Security Force)

SSC GD Constable Final Merit List 2023

The category-wise break-up of the candidates provisionally selected for appointment (except for Manipur) are as follows:

SSC GD Constable Final Shortlisted Female Candidates 2022 Download the List of female candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment Category Vacancies Candidates Selected General (UR) 2378 2256* EWS 567 404 OBC 1200 1138 SC 862 808 ST 524 511 Total 5531 5117# Note: # 43 vacancies (3 EWS, 5 SC, 5 ST, 16 OBC, and 14 UR) kept unfilled against temporary unfit candidates. *Includes 181-EWS, 190-SC, 98-ST, and 1099-OBC candidates selected at UR standard. SSC GD Constable Final Shortlisted Male Candidates 2022 Download the List of male candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment Category Vacancies Candidates Selected General (UR) 18665 17842* EWS 4753 3545 OBC 9552 9356 SC 6726 6568 ST 4188 3951 Total 43884 41262# ESM 4957 877 Note: # 30 vacancies kept unfilled as per court orders. *Includes 1830-EWS, 1139-SC, 385-ST, and 8564-OBC candidates selected at UR standard. 877 ESM: 31- EWS, 28- SC, 6- ST, 297- OBC and 515- UR candidates Male and Female candidates selected for appointment as Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau 2022 Download the List of male and female candidates whose result is withheld Category Vacancies Candidates Selected General (UR) 73 73* EWS 23 23 OBC 40 40 SC 27 27 ST 12 12 Total 175 175 ESM 18 8 Note: *Includes 17- EWS, 1- ST, and 26- OBC candidates selected at UR standard. 18 ESM: 1- EWS, 5- OBC, and 12- UR candidates.

The merit list has been prepared as per all India vacancies and state-wise vacancies with further reservation for candidates of border districts/ naxal or militancy-affected districts within the State. Allocation to SSF, NCB, or CAPFs has been done as per merit cum preference of the candidates, subject to availability of vacancies in the State/ UT concerned, reservation for Border district and Naxal/ Militancy affected districts and category-wise reservation.