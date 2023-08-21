SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 OUT: 50000 Vacancies filled in CAPF, BSF, CRPF, SSF, NCB (Download PDF)

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 Declared (Download PDF): Check details of around SSC GD Constable 50000 vacancies filled under the CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NCB and SSF.

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 OUT (PDF Download)
SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 OUT (PDF Download)

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 Declared (PDF Download):  The Staff Selection Commission has recruited around 50000 vacancies under SSC GD Constable 2022 recruitment process. SSC has declared the final result to fill 49590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) in CAPFs Departments for the recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Recruitment Updates

Check the Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable

Check SSC GD Constable Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)

Check SSC GD Constable Job Posting Details

Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

Check SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023: Around 50000 Vacancies filled in CAPF, BSF, CRPF, SSF, NCB

Staff Selection Commission conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 from January 10 2023 to February 13, 2023, in the Computer-Based Mode. The result of the Computer Based Examination was declared on April 8, 2023. A total of 3,70,998 candidates (Female 40,924 and Male 3,30,074) were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST.

Career Counseling

The result of PET/ PST was declared on June 30, 2023 (except for the State of Manipur) wherein 93,228 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The DV/ DME and RME were conducted by CRPF from July 17, 2023, to August 7, 2023. A total of 49590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) have been considered for allocation to the following forces:

  1. A-BSF (Border Security Force)
  2. B-CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)
  3. C- CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)
  4. D-SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)
  5. E-ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police)
  6. F-AR (Assam Rifles)
  7. G- NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)
  8. H-SSF (Secretariat Security Force)

SSC GD Constable Final Merit List 2023

The category-wise break-up of the candidates provisionally selected for appointment (except for Manipur) are as follows:

SSC GD Constable Final Shortlisted Female Candidates 2022

Download the List of female candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment

Category

Vacancies

Candidates Selected

General (UR)

2378

2256*

EWS

567

404

OBC

1200

1138

SC

862

808

ST

524

511

Total

5531

5117#

Note:

# 43 vacancies (3 EWS, 5 SC, 5 ST, 16 OBC, and 14 UR) kept unfilled against temporary

unfit candidates.

*Includes 181-EWS, 190-SC, 98-ST, and 1099-OBC candidates selected at UR standard.

SSC GD Constable Final Shortlisted Male Candidates 2022

Download the List of male candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment

Category

Vacancies

Candidates Selected

General (UR)

18665

17842*

EWS

4753

3545

OBC

9552

9356

SC

6726

6568

ST

4188

3951

Total

43884

41262#

ESM

4957

877

Note:

# 30 vacancies kept unfilled as per court orders.

*Includes 1830-EWS, 1139-SC, 385-ST, and 8564-OBC candidates selected at UR

standard.

877 ESM: 31- EWS, 28- SC, 6- ST, 297- OBC and 515- UR candidates

Male and Female candidates selected for appointment as Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau 2022

Download the List of male and female candidates whose result is withheld 

Category

Vacancies

Candidates Selected

General (UR)

73

73*

EWS

23

23

OBC

40

40

SC

27

27

ST

12

12

Total

175

175

ESM

18

8

Note:

*Includes 17- EWS, 1- ST, and 26- OBC candidates selected at UR standard. 18 ESM: 1- EWS, 5- OBC, and 12- UR candidates.

The merit list has been prepared as per all India vacancies and state-wise vacancies with further reservation for candidates of border districts/ naxal or militancy-affected districts within the State. Allocation to SSF, NCB, or CAPFs has been done as per merit cum preference of the candidates, subject to availability of vacancies in the State/ UT concerned, reservation for Border district and Naxal/ Militancy affected districts and category-wise reservation.

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies have been filled under SSC GD Constable recruitment 2023?

A total of 49590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) have been under the CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NCB and SSF under SSC GD Constable recruitment 2023.

Q2. How many SSC GD Vacancies have been filled by male candidates?

Over 43000 vacancies have been filled by male candidates under SSC GD Constable recruitment 2023.

Q3. How many SSC GD Vacancies have been filled by female candidates?

Over 5500 vacancies have been filled by female candidates under SSC GD Constable 2023 recruitment.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next