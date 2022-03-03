SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: Declared @ssc.nic.in, Check Highlights of Exam held in Other States

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022-21 is going to be held in online mode for the candidates belonging to the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Punjab. Check Highlights of the Exam held in Other States from 2 nd to 10 th Feb 2022.

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced New Exam Dates for SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022-21 Exam. The Computer Based Examination for Selection Posts Examinations (Phase-DC), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted Examination Centres In the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative Assembly), will now be conducted on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022. Let’s look at the recap of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam and timeline of important events:

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021 Last date for receipt of the application 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.) Last date for making the online fee payment 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for the generation of offline Challan 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of the Bank) 1st November 2021 Date of Computer Based Examination 2nd to 10th February 2022 For UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab - 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam - Highlights of Exam Held from 2nd to 10th February 2022

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities on 2nd to 10th February 2022 except in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Total 100 questions of 2 marks each from sections like Reasoning, English, Maths, GK and Current Affairs were asked in the exam . Let’s look at the Exam Pattern in brief:

All the questions were compulsory to attempt .

. Online Paper had questions in both English and Hindi Language except for English Section. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before exam.

There was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer .

. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2022 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam.

Candidates were asked to carry the below items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle were also allowed.