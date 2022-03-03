SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: Declared @ssc.nic.in, Check Highlights of Exam held in Other States

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022-21 is going to be held in online mode for the candidates belonging to the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Punjab. Check Highlights of the Exam held in Other States from 2nd to 10th Feb 2022.

Created On: Mar 3, 2022 15:35 IST
SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced New Exam Dates for SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022-21 Exam. The Computer Based Examination for Selection Posts Examinations (Phase-DC), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted Examination Centres In the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative Assembly), will now be conducted on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022. Let’s look at the recap of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam and timeline of important events:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2022 Exam Updates

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021

Last date for receipt of the application

25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.)

Last date for making the online fee payment

28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for the generation of offline Challan

28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of the Bank)

1st November 2021

Date of Computer Based Examination

2nd to 10th February 2022

For UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab - 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam - Highlights of Exam Held from 2nd to 10th February 2022

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities on 2nd to 10th February 2022 except in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Total 100 questions of 2 marks each from sections like Reasoning, English, Maths, GK and Current Affairs were asked in the exam . Let’s look at the Exam Pattern in brief:

Sections

No. of Questions

(Total Marks)

Time Duration

General Intelligence (Reasoning)

100 Questions

(200 Marks)

60 Minutes (Total)

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Let’s look at the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam:

  • except at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab Exam Centers.
  • All the questions were compulsory to attempt.
  • Online Paper had questions in both English and Hindi Language except for English Section. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before exam.
  • There was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
  • The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2022 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam.

Candidates were asked to carry the below items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle were also allowed.

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSC Selection Post Phase-9 2022 Exam Dates for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab Candidates?

14th, 15th and 16th March 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2022 Exam?

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2022 Exam Will Be Conducted In Three Separate Computer Based Examinations Consisting Of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), For Posts With Minimum Educational Qualification Of Matriculation, Higher Secondary And Graduation & Above Levels.

Q3. Was there any Negative Marking in SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam?

There Was A Negative Marking Of 0.50 Marks For Each Wrong Answer
