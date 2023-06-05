TBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Tripura Board HS Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Details

TBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Tripura Board releases the TBSE 12th toppers list and pass the percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list, and result statistics here

TBSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the TBSE 12th Results today, June 5, 2023. The board has announced the results for the class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream students. To download the results, students can visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

The year the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.2%. The Board is expected to announce the Tripura 12th toppers list. The list will include the names of students who have secured the top ranks across the state in each stream.

Tripura Board 12th Result 2023: Stream-Wise

Tripura board has announced the class 12 results today, June 5, 2023. Candidates can check the stream-wise performance of the students below.

Stream Candidates Arts 28522 Commerce 834 Science 4034

Tripura 12th Result 2023 District-Wise Performance

According to data available, Dhalai is the worst-performing district with an overall pass percentage of 69.96%

The highest-performing district is Sepahijala with an overall pass percentage of 88.60%.

Tripura Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the TBSE 12 Result

The list of students who have secured the top ranks in the Tripura board 12th exam 2023 will be updated here as and when the board announces the results and releases the list of toppers. Candidates must note that the Tripura 12th toppers list will be released stream-wise.

Tripura Board 12th Result Toppers Previous Year

In 2022, Tripura board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.46 %the board, however, did not release the toppers list in 2022. The list of candidates who topped the exam in 2020 is given below.

TBSE 12th toppers 2020 - Science stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1st Ruchika Sarkar 473 2nd Deepjoy Rudra Sarma 472 3rd Angkita Baidya 469

TBSE 12th toppers 2020 - Commerce stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1st Swarupa Banik 455 2nd Ankita Paul 446 3rd Sabita Paul 440

TBSE 12th toppers 2020 - Arts stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1st Bipasha Chakraborty 482 2nd Raj Bir Datta 471 3rd Payel Debnath 467

Tripura Board 12 Result Statistics

When announcing the Tripura Board HS result, board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2023 board exams. The statistics will be released streamwise mentioning the total number of students who appeared for the exams, the pass percentage, the number of students who passed, and other stream-wise details.

This year roughly 38,034 students appeared for the Tripura board higher secondary exam. Candidates can check here the performance of the students in the previous year's exams.

