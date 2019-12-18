TISSNET 2019 Notification - TISS introduces TISSMAT exam, Know eligibility, exam pattern, important dates and admit card details

TISSNET 2019 Notification - The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducts the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET). TISSNET is a national level entrance exam that is conducted on yearly basis for admitting students to the various master's level program offered by the Tata Institute of Social Science. It should be noted that TISS does not offer an MBA program instead it offers its flagship course i.e. Masters of Arts in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations and other subjects such as Organisation Development, Change and Leadership (ODCL) which is equivalent to an MBA-HR degree.

As a TISSNET exam aspirant you will find comprehensive overview of the TISSNET 2019 exam along with all the aspects associated with it. From 2019 onwards, TISS has introduced TISS-Management Admissions Test (TISS-MAT) exam which is a mandatory entrance exam for the aspirants seeking admission in MA (HRM&LR) and MA (ODCL) courses.

We have listed all the key information regarding the TISSNET and TISSMAT entrance test below. Candidates can go through them to better understand the TISSNET exam pattern and plan their preparation strategy accordingly.

TISSNET/TISSMAT Eligibility Criteria

Before seeking admission to the MA (HRM&LR) and MA (ODCL) at Tata Institute of Social Science as an aspirant you are advised to evaluate the eligibility criteria thoroughly. TISS has kept very liberal eligibility criteria for the MA in HRM & LR. Candidates aspiring to appear for the TISSNET 2019 need to have a bachelor's degree. For a detailed eligibility criteria for the TISSNET 2019 and the program specific eligibility criteria click on the link given below.

How to Register for TISSNET 2019?

Candidates aspiring to appear for the TISSNET 2019 need to first complete the TISSNET 2019 registration process. TISSNET 2019 registration process will open on October 18, 2019 and will go on till December 03, 2019. Candidates would also be required to fill and submit the completed application form during this period. There are different stages in the TISSNET application process which include online registration on the website, uploading relevant documents, filling up the TISSNET application form and payment of TISSNET 2019 fee. Both the registration process and application form will be carried out in the online mode through the official website of TISS. To get the detailed, step-by-step overview of the TISSNET 2019 registration process, you can visit the below-given link.

TISSNET/TISSMAT Exam Pattern

To gain a better in-depth understanding of the type of questions and the style and format of the TISSNET 2019 it is essential for the candidates to be aware of the exam pattern of both TISSNET and TISSMAT exam pattern. TISSNET exam pattern has remains consistent for all the candidates applying for the MA courses offered by TISS however, the TISSMAT exam pattern is the specific concern for the MA (HRM&LR) and MA (ODCL) aspirants. Both TISSNAT and TISSMAT exam are computer based entrance exams. For a detailed analysis of the TISSNET and TISSMAT 2019 exam pattern candidates can refer to the below given link.

TISSNET/TISSMAT 2019 Exam Syllabus

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has released an official TISSNET and TISSMAT syllabus for the upcoming exam. Generally the topics asked in the exams have more or less remained the same over the years, as per the analysis of the experts at jagranjosh.com. The topics in the exam generally come from six different sections i.e. Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative Ability, Reading Comprehension, Verbal Ability and General. However, this year, an addition of the TISSMAT Exam has enhanced the burden of studies upon the candidates. Having an in-depth understanding of the topics covered in the TISSNET exam can help candidates designed an effective strategy for the TISSNET and TISSMAT 2019. For a more detailed analysis of the TISSNET and TISSMAT exam syllabus, candidates can click on the link given below.

TISSNET 2019 Test Centres

Being a national level test, TISSNET is conducted at nearly 100 centres in 39 cities all over India. Selecting the right test is essential for any entrance exam as most exam authorities allot test centres based on candidates preference order. And being allotted the preferred test centre can reduce the travelling time drastically on the exam day for candidates. Candidates can get the full list of the test centres and cities by clicking on the link given below.

TISSNET/TISSMAT 2019 Admit Card

The TISSNET Admit card/Hall Ticket will be made available in the online mode on the official website for the TISS. Candidates can download their admit cards from 18th December 2019 onwards. In case, a candidate does not receive his/her admit card by 18th December 2019 they must contact the exam authorities either through a call or mail. It is important that candidates download and save a copy of their admit cards as no candidates will allowed to attend the TISSNET exam without a valid 'TISSNET Hall TICKET.' For more detailed analysis regarding the admit card of TISSNET 2019 candidates can click on the link given below.

TISSNET 2019 Exam Result

As per notification released by TISS, the TISSNET 2019 results will be announced in the first week of February 2020. It is expected that the TISSNET 2019 result will be out by 4th February 2020 at 8:00p.m. on the official website for the exam-takers. For more information about the TISSNET result and how to download the scorecard, click on the link provided below

TISSNET/TISSMAT Selection Process

Post the TISSNET exam result is announced, the list of the shortlisted candidates also will be announced on the official website for the exam. Shortlisted Candidates will be called in for the Pre-Interview Test and Personal Interview based on their performance in the TISSNET exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for the final admission offer based on their perfomance in the TISSNET exam, the pre-interview test and the Personal Interview.

TISSNET 2019 Important Dates

It is essential for any candidate aspiring to appear in TISSNET 2019 to keep track of all the important dates for the exam. The exam cycle for the TISSNET begins with the announcement of the start of the admission process. The TISSNET 2019 application will begin on October 18th, 2019. Also, the TISSNET 2019 entrance exam will be held on January 04, 2019. For a more detailed analysis of all the important dates for the TISSNET 2019 aspirants can click on the link given below.

About TISSNET and TISSMAT

TISSNET 2019 is an important MBA entrance test in the annual MBA exam calendar for every aspirant. Therefore, it is essential for the candidates to understand all the different aspects related to the exam before actually starting the preparation process for the test. For comprehensive details about other MBA entrance exams, please visit the MBA section on our website www.jagranjosh.com.

