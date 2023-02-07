UGC NET Admit Card 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: To be OUT soon by NTA, Get Link to Download City Intimation Slip

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get the Direct link to download NTA UGC NET admit card 2023, and exam city intimation slip using the application number and password.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing agency is going to release the UGC NET admit card 2023 for the December 2022 cycle soon. As per the exam calendar released earlier, the tentative date of release is anytime in the second or third week of February 2023. The UGC NET 2023 admit card will be released solely on the official website of the agency, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to use their application form and password handy to download their NTA UGC NET admit card. Alongside this, the commission will also release the exam city intimation and exam schedule for the exam in the second week of February 2023. The UGC NET exam 2023 for December 2022 cycle is scheduled to be held from 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

Here in the table below, you can check the important dates corresponding to the UGC NET 2023

Events UGC NET 2023 Dates Intimation of Cities of UGC NET Exam Centres Second week of February 2023 UGC NET Admit Card Download Link Second or third week of February 2023 UGC NET Exam Dates (December 2022 cycle) 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023 Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Release Date

The UGC NET admit card 2023 is going to be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency. According to the exam calendar released earlier, the admit card is going to be released in the second week of February 2023. The examination is scheduled to commence on February 21, 2023. Hence, the UGC NET 2023 admit card can be released anytime this or next week onwards (tentatively).

Candidates while checking the admit card are advised to keep the application form handy. The reason being one has to enter the correct application number and password which will be mentioned only on the UGC NET application form. Candidates can go through their admit card to know about the date of the exam, reporting time, exam centre address, and other important instructions related to the examination.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

The UGC NET exam schedule is yet to be released by the commission for all the subjects. This exam schedule is helpful to understand the dates assigned to the subjects along with the name of the shifts. Usually, the schedule is available on the website in PDF format. Candidates can go through this exam schedule to know about the exam date corresponding to different subjects. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding its release. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website.

UGC NET Exam City Intimation

The commission releases the UGC NET exam city intimation before the admit card release. As per the exam dates announced earlier, the intimation slip is going to be released anytime in the second week of February 2023. This city intimation slip is going to be having the exam city assigned to the candidate along with the date of the exam. Having a UGC NET exam city intimation slip facilitates the candidates to make proper travel arrangements for the exam day.

How to Download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card?

The UGC NET 2023 admit card is going to be released on the official website of the agency. The hall ticket has to be downloaded only from the website and no candidate will get the same via post. Here are some quick steps that aid the download process of the UGC NET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Find and click the download link of the UGC NET admit card 2023

Next, enter the application number and password followed by the security pin and click the submit button

Go through the NTA UGC NET hall ticket 2023 and save it on the device for future reference

In case, any wrong information or discrepancy is found on the admit card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle then the same should be reported to the authorities on their helpline number, 8076535482 or 7703859909.