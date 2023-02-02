UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Releasing soon by NTA for 83 Subjects

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET 2023 exam schedule for the December 2022 cycle soon. The NTA UGC exam is going to be administered for around 83 subjects in two shifts. The National Eligibility Test December 2022 examination is scheduled from February 21 to March 10, 2023. However, the detailed exam schedule shall be released in the upcoming days.
The examination is going to be held across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who successfully qualify for the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor. In this article, we have discussed the exam date, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise exam pattern.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule
As per the official notice released by the agency, the UGC NET exam for the December 2022 cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The agency has also notified the complete exam timing for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 examination. The examination is going to be administered in two shifts, namely, shift 1 for paper 1 and shift 2 for paper 2.
Although, there are two different papers but there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the composite duration of 3 hours is exhausted. Here in the following table, we have mentioned the complete details:
|
Particulars
|
UGC NET First Shift
|
UGC NET Second Shift
|
Entry to the Exam Centre
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Entry to the Exam Hall
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Duration to complete attendance formalities
|
8.30 am to 9.00 am
|
02.00 pm to 03.00 pm
|
UGC NET Exam Timing
|
09.00 am to 12.00 am
|
3.00 pm to 06.00 pm
UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule
The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is released on the official website of the agency in the PDF format. The agency releases the exam schedule with all the subjects asked in the examination in paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the shift assigned to different subjects. As of now, there is no announcement regarding the release of the NTA UGC exam schedule. However, as per past trends, the exam schedule will be announced anytime in the first and second week of February 2023.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Subject Wise
The UGC NET exam is administered for candidates willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there are two papers. Paper 1 evaluates the General and Teaching Aptitude of the candidate. Whereas paper 2 has questions from the domain opted by the candidate. Here, you can check the detailed exam pattern for the UGC NET 2023 examination.
|
Paper Number
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
50
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Paper 2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
-
Note:
- The UGC NET is going to be administered in the online mode
- Paper I will assess the Teaching/ Research Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking and General Awareness
- Paper 2 will have questions from the subject out of the 83 subjects as prescribed by the agency
- The medium of the question paper shall be Hindi and English only
UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 Subjects
UGC NET 2023 is going to be held for two papers, paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will have compulsory questions from ten subjects and paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of subjects admissible to both papers:
|
Paper-1
|
Maximum questions
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
5
|
10
|
3 hours
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration
|
5
|
10
|
Paper II
|
100
|
200
|
List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes
|
Subject Code
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
46
|
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|
7
|
Anthropology
|
49
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
29
|
Arabic
|
67
|
Archaeology
|
36
|
Assamese
|
19
|
Bengali
|
94
|
Bodo
|
60
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
32
|
Chinese
|
8
|
72
|
Comparative Literature
|
62
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
87
|
68
|
Criminology
|
11
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
33
|
Dogri
|
1
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics
|
9
|
88
|
30
|
English
|
89
|
71
|
Folk Literature
|
82
|
Forensic Science
|
39
|
French (French Version)
|
80
|
44
|
German
|
37
|
Gujarati
|
20
|
Hindi
|
6
|
12
|
92
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
50
|
Indian Culture
|
45
|
Japanese
|
21
|
Kannada
|
84
|
Kashmiri
|
85
|
Konkani
|
55
|
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|
58
|
59
|
31
|
Linguistics
|
18
|
Maithili
|
22
|
Malayalam
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)
|
35
|
Manipuri
|
38
|
Marathi
|
63
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
66
|
Museology & Conservation
|
16
|
Music
|
34
|
Nepali
|
23
|
Oriya
|
83
|
Pali
|
65
|
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|
42
|
Persian
|
3
|
Philosophy
|
47
|
Physical Education
|
2
|
90
|
Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|
15
|
Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
4
|
Psychology
|
14
|
Public Administration
|
24
|
Punjabi
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
41
|
Russian
|
25
|
Sanskrit
|
73
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
|
95
|
Santali
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
81
|
Social Medicine & Community Health
|
10
|
Social Work
|
5
|
40
|
Spanish
|
26
|
Tamil
|
27
|
Telugu
|
93
|
Tourism Administration and Management.
|
70
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
28
|
Urdu
|
79
|
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|
74
|
Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”
|
100
|
Yoga
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
102
|
Hindu studies
|
103
|
Indian Knowledge system
UGC NET Marking Scheme
(i) Each correct response in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks.
(ii) There is no negative marking for incorrect response marked in the examination.
(iii) Candidates will not be given any marks for questions that are unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review.
(iv) Candidate needs to choose one option from the available answers against each question
(v) For Questions that are found to be incorrect/ambiguous or have multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(vi) If a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
UGC NET Admit Card
The UGC NET admit card 2023 is yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency. As per the notice announced, the agency will first release the exam city intimation in the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be able to check the exam city assigned to them via the intimation slip. Whereas, the UGC NET admit card for December 2022 schedule will be released in the second week of February 2023. The agency has not mentioned any exact date regarding the release. Hence, it is best to keep a tab on the official website for the latest updates related to the admit card.