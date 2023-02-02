UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Releasing soon by NTA for 83 Subjects

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is expected to release soon for all  83 subjects at the official website of NTA. Know the exam timing, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here!

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET 2023 exam schedule for the December 2022 cycle soon. The NTA UGC exam is going to be administered for around 83 subjects in two shifts. The National Eligibility Test December 2022 examination is scheduled from February 21 to March 10, 2023. However, the detailed exam schedule shall be released in the upcoming days. 

The examination is going to be held across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who successfully qualify for the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor. In this article, we have discussed the exam date, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise exam pattern. 

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the official notice released by the agency, the UGC NET exam for the December 2022 cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The agency has also notified the complete exam timing for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 examination. The examination is going to be administered in two shifts, namely, shift 1 for paper 1 and shift 2 for paper 2. 

Although, there are two different papers but there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the composite duration of 3 hours is exhausted. Here in the following table, we have mentioned the complete details:

Particulars

UGC NET First Shift

UGC NET Second Shift

Entry to the Exam Centre

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Entry to the Exam Hall

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Duration to complete attendance formalities

8.30 am to 9.00 am

02.00 pm to 03.00 pm

UGC NET Exam Timing 

09.00 am to 12.00 am

3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule 

The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is released on the official website of the agency in the PDF format. The agency releases the exam schedule with all the subjects asked in the examination in paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the shift assigned to different subjects. As of now, there is no announcement regarding the release of the NTA UGC exam schedule. However, as per past trends, the exam schedule will be announced anytime in the first and second week of February 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Subject Wise

The UGC NET exam is administered for candidates willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there are two papers. Paper 1 evaluates the General and Teaching Aptitude of the candidate. Whereas paper 2 has questions from the domain opted by the candidate. Here, you can check the detailed exam pattern for the UGC NET 2023 examination.

Paper Number 

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

50

100

3 hours

Paper 2

100

200

Total

150

300
      Note:

 

  • The UGC NET is going to be administered in the online mode
  • Paper I will assess the Teaching/ Research Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking and General Awareness
  • Paper 2 will have questions from the subject out of the 83 subjects as prescribed by the agency
  • The medium of the question paper shall be Hindi and English only

UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 Subjects

UGC NET 2023 is going to be held for two papers, paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will have compulsory questions from ten subjects and paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of subjects admissible to both papers:

Paper-1

Maximum questions

Maximum marks

Duration

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

3 hours

Research Aptitude

5

10

Reading Comprehension

5

10

Communication

5

10

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

Logical Reasoning

5

10

Data Interpretation

5

10

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

People & Environment

5

10

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

Paper II

100

200

List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject

Syllabus

46

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

7

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

49

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

29

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

67

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

36

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

19

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

94

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

32

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

8

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

72

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

62

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

87

Computer Science and Applications

DOWNLOAD PDF

68

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

33

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

1

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

9

Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

88

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

30

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

89

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

71

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

82

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

39

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

80

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

44

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

37

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

20

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

6

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

12

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

92

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

50

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

45

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

21

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

84

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

85

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

58

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

59

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

31

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

18

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

22

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

17

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

35

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

38

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

66

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

16

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

34

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

23

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

83

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

42

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

3

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

47

Physical Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

2

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

15

Population Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

91

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

4

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

14

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

24

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

43

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

41

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

25

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

DOWNLOAD PDF

95

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

101

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

81

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

10

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

5

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

40

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

26

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

27

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

93

Tourism Administration and Management.

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

70

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

28

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

79

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

74

Women Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

100

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

101

Sindhi

  

102

Hindu studies

  

103

Indian Knowledge system

  

UGC NET Marking Scheme

(i) Each correct response in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks.

(ii) There is no negative marking for incorrect response marked in the examination.

(iii) Candidates will not be given any marks for questions that are unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review. 

(iv) Candidate needs to choose one option from the available answers against each question

(v) For Questions that are found to be incorrect/ambiguous or have multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit. 

(vi) If a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.  

UGC NET Admit Card

The UGC NET admit card 2023 is yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency. As per the notice announced, the agency will first release the exam city intimation in the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be able to check the exam city assigned to them via the intimation slip. Whereas, the UGC NET admit card for December 2022 schedule will be released in the second week of February 2023. The agency has not mentioned any exact date regarding the release. Hence, it is best to keep a tab on the official website for the latest updates related to the admit card.

FAQ

Q1. When will the UGC NET 2023 exam schedule be announced?

The UGC NET exam schedule 2023 shall be announced in the first or second week of February 2023 (tentatively).

Q2. What is the shift-wise timing for the NTA UGC NET Exam 2023?

The UGC NET exam is going to be held for two shifts, shift 1 shall be held from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 shall be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Q3. For how many subjects the UGC NET exam 2023 will be held?

UGC NET exam 2023 will be held in 83 subjects.
