UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Releasing soon by NTA for 83 Subjects

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is expected to release soon for all 83 subjects at the official website of NTA. Know the exam timing, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here!

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET 2023 exam schedule for the December 2022 cycle soon. The NTA UGC exam is going to be administered for around 83 subjects in two shifts. The National Eligibility Test December 2022 examination is scheduled from February 21 to March 10, 2023. However, the detailed exam schedule shall be released in the upcoming days.

The examination is going to be held across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who successfully qualify for the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor. In this article, we have discussed the exam date, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise exam pattern.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the official notice released by the agency, the UGC NET exam for the December 2022 cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The agency has also notified the complete exam timing for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 examination. The examination is going to be administered in two shifts, namely, shift 1 for paper 1 and shift 2 for paper 2.

Although, there are two different papers but there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the composite duration of 3 hours is exhausted. Here in the following table, we have mentioned the complete details:

Particulars UGC NET First Shift UGC NET Second Shift Entry to the Exam Centre 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Entry to the Exam Hall 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Duration to complete attendance formalities 8.30 am to 9.00 am 02.00 pm to 03.00 pm UGC NET Exam Timing 09.00 am to 12.00 am 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is released on the official website of the agency in the PDF format. The agency releases the exam schedule with all the subjects asked in the examination in paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the shift assigned to different subjects. As of now, there is no announcement regarding the release of the NTA UGC exam schedule. However, as per past trends, the exam schedule will be announced anytime in the first and second week of February 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Subject Wise

The UGC NET exam is administered for candidates willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there are two papers. Paper 1 evaluates the General and Teaching Aptitude of the candidate. Whereas paper 2 has questions from the domain opted by the candidate. Here, you can check the detailed exam pattern for the UGC NET 2023 examination.

Paper Number Total Question Total Marks Duration Paper 1 50 100 3 hours Paper 2 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

The UGC NET is going to be administered in the online mode

Paper I will assess the Teaching/ Research Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking and General Awareness

Paper 2 will have questions from the subject out of the 83 subjects as prescribed by the agency

The medium of the question paper shall be Hindi and English only

UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 Subjects

UGC NET 2023 is going to be held for two papers, paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will have compulsory questions from ten subjects and paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of subjects admissible to both papers:

UGC NET Marking Scheme

(i) Each correct response in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks.

(ii) There is no negative marking for incorrect response marked in the examination.

(iii) Candidates will not be given any marks for questions that are unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review.

(iv) Candidate needs to choose one option from the available answers against each question

(v) For Questions that are found to be incorrect/ambiguous or have multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

(vi) If a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

UGC NET Admit Card

The UGC NET admit card 2023 is yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency. As per the notice announced, the agency will first release the exam city intimation in the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be able to check the exam city assigned to them via the intimation slip. Whereas, the UGC NET admit card for December 2022 schedule will be released in the second week of February 2023. The agency has not mentioned any exact date regarding the release. Hence, it is best to keep a tab on the official website for the latest updates related to the admit card.