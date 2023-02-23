UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2 Anytime Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Updates & Exam Schedule

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2 shall be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) anytime soon at official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Candidates can check the details below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to upload UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card. UGC NET Admit Card Link is expected this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA is conducting the University Grants Commission (UGC) – National Eligibility Test on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023 under Phase 2. The exam will be held in 02 shifts i.e. Shift -1 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift-2 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM. The candidates who are going to appear for UGC NET Phase 2 Exam should download UGC NET Admit Card 2023, once released, through online mode.



The candidates will be required to login into the provided link using their TA UGC NET Application Details. They are also required to affix their photograph and left hand thumb impression at the foot of the Declaration/Undertaking and also get the signature of your parent affixed at the space provided, before reaching the centre. You will be required to sign on the admit card in the presence of the Invigilator at the exam centre.

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date and Time 2023

NTA has already released the city and date of the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam 2023. The candidates who NTA UGC NET is scheduled under Phase 2 can download UGC NET City Intimation Slip beforehand. They can download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Details through the link below:

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Intimation Slip

How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download UGC NET Hall Ticket Phase 2 through the official website by following the steps below:

Go to the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II’ Candidates can use their application number, and date of birth Download NTA UGC NET December Phase 2 Admit Card Take the print out of the admit card

Candidates need to check the admit card carefully for all particulars including:

Roll No. Name Medium Date of Birth Gender Examination City/Centre Date and time of the exam Category, etc. UGC NET Phase 1 is being conducted on 21 February, 22 February, 23 February, and 24 February 2023 for a total of 57 subjects. UGC NET Admit Card for Phase 1 was uploaded on 17 February 2023.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Download Link