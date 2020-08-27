UGC NET 2020 Psychology Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapterwise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Psychology Syllabus: UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Psychology Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 Psychology Syllabus

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Psychology Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Emergence of Psychology

S. No Emergence of Psychology Chapters 1 Psychological thought in some major Eastern Systems: Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, Sufism and Integral Yoga. Academic psychology in India: Pre-independence era; post-independence era; 1970s: The move to addressing social issues; 1980s: Indigenization; 1990s: Paradigmatic concerns, disciplinary identity crisis; 2000s: Emergence of Indian psychology in academia. Issues: The colonial encounter; Post colonialism and psychology; Lack of distinct disciplinary identity 2 Western: Greek heritage, medieval period and modern period. Structuralism, Functionalism, Psychoanalytical, Gestalt, Behaviorism, Humanistic Existential, Transpersonal, Cognitive revolution, Multiculturalism. Four founding paths of academic psychology - Wundt, Freud, James, Dilthey. Issues: Crisis in psychology due to strict adherence to experimental analytical paradigm (logical empiricism). Indic influences on modern psychology. 3 Essential aspects of knowledge paradigms: Ontology, epistemology, and methodology. Paradigms of Western Psychology: Positivism, Post-Positivism, Critical perspective, Social Constructionism, Existential Phenomenology, and Co-operative Enquiry. Paradigmatic Controversies. Significant Indian paradigms on psychological knowledge: Yoga, Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, Sufism, and Integral Yoga. Science and spirituality (avidya and vidya). The primacy of self-knowledge in Indian psychology.

Unit 2: Research Methodology and Statistics

S. No Research Methodology and Statistics Chapters 1 Research: Meaning, Purpose, and Dimensions. Research problems, Variables and Operational Definitions, Hypothesis, Sampling. Ethics in conducting and reporting research 2 Paradigms of research: Quantitative, Qualitative, Mixed methods approach Methods of research: Observation, Survey [Interview, Questionnaires], Experimental, Quasi-experimental, Field studies, Cross-Cultural Studies, Phenomenology, Grounded theory, Focus groups, Narratives, Case studies, Ethnography 3 Statistics in Psychology: Measures of Central Tendency and Dispersion. Normal Probability Curve. Parametric [t-test] and Non-parametric tests [Sign Test, Wilcoxon Signed rank test, Mann-Whitney test, Kruskal-Wallis test, Friedman]. Power analysis. Effect size. 4 Correlational Analysis: Correlation [Product Moment, Rank Order], Partial correlation, multiple correlation. Special Correlation Methods: Biserial, Point biserial, tetrachoric, phi coefficient. Regression: Simple linear regression, Multiple regression. Factor analysis: Assumptions, Methods, Rotation and Interpretation. 5 Experimental Designs: ANOVA [One-way, Factorial], Randomized Block Designs, Repeated Measures Design, Latin Square, Cohort studies, Time series, MANOVA, ANCOVA. Single-subject designs.

Unit 3: Psychological Testing

S. No Psychological Testing Chapters 1 Types of tests Test Construction: Item writing, item analysis 2 Test Standardization: Reliability, validity and Norms 3 Areas of testing: Intelligence, creativity, neuropsychological tests, aptitude, Personality assessment, interest inventories 4 Attitude scales – Semantic differential, Staples, Likert scale. Computer-based psychological testing 5 Applications of psychological testing in various settings: Clinical, Organizational and business, Education, Counseling, Military. Career guidance.

Unit 4: Biological Basis of Behavior

S. No Biological Basis of Behavior Chapters 1 Sensory systems: General and specific sensations, receptors and processes 2 Neurons: Structure, functions, types, neural impulse, synaptic transmission. Neurotransmitters. 3 The Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems – Structure and functions. Neuroplasticity. 4 Methods of Physiological Psychology: Invasive methods – Anatomical methods, degeneration techniques, lesion techniques, chemical methods, microelectrode studies. Non-invasive methods – EEG, Scanning methods. 5 Muscular and Glandular system: Types and functions Biological basis of Motivation: Hunger, Thirst, Sleep and Sex. Biological basis of emotion: The Limbic system, Hormonal regulation of behavior. Genetics and behavior: Chromosomal anomalies; Nature-Nurture controversy [Twin studies and adoption studies]

Unit 5: Attention, Perception, Learning, Memory and Forgetting Methods

S. No Attention, Perception, Learning, Memory and Forgetting Chapters 1 Attention: Forms of attention, Models of attention 2 Perception: Approaches to the Study of Perception: Gestalt and physiological approaches Perceptual Organization: Gestalt, Figure and Ground, Law of Organization Perceptual Constancy: Size, Shape, and Color; Illusions Perception of Form, Depth and Movement Role of motivation and learning in perception 3 Signal detection theory: Assumptions and applications Subliminal perception and related factors, information processing approach to perception, culture and perception, perceptual styles, Pattern recognition, Ecological perspective on perception. 4 Learning Process: Fundamental theories: Thorndike, Guthrie, Hull Classical Conditioning: Procedure, phenomena and related issues Instrumental learning: Phenomena, Paradigms and theoretical issues; Reinforcement: Basic variables and schedules; Behaviour modification and its applications Cognitive approaches in learning: Latent learning, observational learning. Verbal learning and Discrimination learning Recent trends in learning: Neurophysiology of learning 5 Memory and Forgetting Memory processes: Encoding, Storage, Retrieval Stages of memory: Sensory memory, Short-term memory (Working memory), Long-term Memory (Declarative – Episodic and Semantic; Procedural) Theories of Forgetting: Interference, Retrieval Failure, Decay, Motivated forgetting

Unit 6: Thinking, Intelligence and Creativity

S. No Business Management and Human Resource Management Chapters 1 Theoretical perspectives on thought processes: Associationism, Gestalt, Information processing, Feature integration model Concept formation: Rules, Types, and Strategies; Role of concepts in thinking Types of Reasoning Language and thought 2 Problem solving: Type, Strategies, and Obstacles Decision-making: Types and models 3 Metacognition: Metacognitive knowledge and Metacognitive regulation 4 Intelligence: Spearman; Thurstone; Jensen; Cattell; Gardner; Stenberg; Goleman; Das, Kar & Parrila 5 Creativity: Torrance, Getzels & Jackson, Guilford, Wallach & Kogan Relationship between Intelligence and Creativity

Unit 7: Personality, Motivation, emotion, stress and coping

S. No Personality, Motivation, Emotion, Stress and Coping Chapters 1 Determinants of personality: Biological and socio-cultural Approaches to the study of personality: Psychoanalytical, Neo-Freudian, Social learning, Trait and Type, Cognitive, Humanistic, Existential, Transpersonal psychology. Other theories: Rotter's Locus of Control, Seligman's Explanatory styles, Kohlberg’s theory of Moral development. 2 Basic motivational concepts: Instincts, Needs, Drives, Arousal, Incentives, Motivational Cycle. Approaches to the study of motivation: Psychoanalytical, Ethological, S-R Cognitive, Humanistic 3 Exploratory behavior and curiosity Zuckerman's Sensation seeking Achievement, Affiliation and Power Motivational Competence Self-regulation Flow 4 Emotions: Physiological correlates Theories of emotions: James-Lange, Canon-Bard, Schachter and Singer, Lazarus, Lindsley. Emotion regulation 5 Conflicts: Sources and types Stress and Coping: Concept, Models, Type A, B, C, D behaviors, Stress management strategies [Biofeedback, Music therapy, Breathing exercises, Progressive Muscular Relaxation, Guided Imagery, Mindfulness, Meditation, Yogasana, Stress Inoculation Training].

Unit 8: Social Psychology

S. No Social Psychology Chapters 1 Nature, scope and history of social psychology 2 Traditional theoretical perspectives: Field theory, Cognitive Dissonance, Sociobiology, Psychodynamic Approaches, Social Cognition. 3 Social perception [Communication, Attributions]; attitude and its change within cultural context; prosocial behavior 4 Group and Social influence [Social Facilitation; Social loafing]; Social influence [Conformity, Peer Pressure, Persuasion, Compliance, Obedience, Social Power, Reactance]. Aggression. Group dynamics, leadership style and effectiveness. Theories of intergroup relations [Minimal Group Experiment and Social Identity Theory, Relative Deprivation Theory, Realistic Conflict Theory, Balance Theories, Equity Theory, Social Exchange Theory] 5 Applied social psychology: Health, Environment and Law; Personal space, crowding, and territoriality

Unit 9: Human Development and Interventions

S. No Human Development and Interventions Chapters 1 Developmental processes: Nature, Principles, Factors in development, Stages of Development. Successful aging. Theories of development: Psychoanalytical, Behavioristic, and Cognitive Various aspects of development: Sensory-motor, cognitive, language, emotional, social and moral. 2 Psychopathology: Concept, Mental Status Examination, Classification, Causes 3 Psychotherapies: Psychoanalysis, Person-centered, Gestalt, Existential, Acceptance Commitment Therapy, Behavior therapy, REBT, CBT, MBCT, Play therapy, Positive psychotherapy, Transactional Analysis, Dialectic behavior therapy, Art therapy, Performing Art Therapy, Family therapy. 4 Applications of theories of motivation and learning in School Factors in educational achievement Teacher effectiveness Guidance in schools: Needs, organizational set up and techniques 5 Counselling: Process, skills, and techniques

Unit 10: Emerging Areas

S. No Emerging Areas Chapters 1 Issues of Gender, Poverty, Disability, and Migration: Cultural bias and discrimination. Stigma, Marginalization, and Social Suffering; Child Abuse and Domestic violence 2 Peace psychology: Violence, non-violence, conflict resolution at macro level, role of media in conflict resolution. 3 Wellbeing and self-growth: Types of wellbeing [Hedonic and Eudemonic], Character strengths, Resilience and Post-Traumatic Growth. 4 Health: Health promoting and health compromising behaviors, Life style and Chronic diseases [Diabetes, Hypertension, Coronary Heart Disease], Psychoneuroimmunology [Cancer, HIV/AIDS] 5 Psychology and technology interface: Digital learning; Digital etiquette: Cyber bullying; Cyber pornography: Consumption, implications; Parental mediation of Digital Usage.

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Psychology subjects before making Preparation Strategy.