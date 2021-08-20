UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020- 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Here

UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 have been uploaded to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Check Cut Off Marks and other details here.

UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 – 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 on its website. All those who appeared in the Geo Scientist Exam 2020 can download cut off marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 was held on 17 and 18 July 2021. The Personality Test was held in the month of April 2021 & July 2021. The result for the same was announced on 30 July 2021. The candidates can now evaluate their marks through the final cut off released by the commission.

How and Where to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 – 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Marks under the exam tab. Then, Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 – 2021’. A PDF will be displayed. Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 – 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Cut Off Marks 2020 – 2021

According to the notice, Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in Combined Geo-scientist Examination, 2020, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission.viz.

If final total is equal, then candidate getting more marks in Geology/Geophysics/Chemistry/Hydrogeology papers plus PT total will be ranked higher.

If the total marks of Geology/Geophysics/Chemistry/Hydrogeology papers plus PT are also equal then senior in age will be ranked higher.

