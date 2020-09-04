UPSC NDA 2020 Exam on 6th Sep (Sunday): Check Important Exam Rules to be followed amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check List of NDA Exam Centres

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam on 6th Sep (Sunday): UPSC will conduct NDA (1) & (2) Combined Exam on 6th September 2020 while taking certain precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The written Exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

Get UPSC NDA 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres :

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

UPSC has released important guidelines and rules for the candidates who are going to appear for NDA 2020 Exam on 6th September 2020. Let’s look at the UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules in Detail:

1. Wearing of mask:

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

2. Use of Hand Sanitizer

The Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle.

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

3. Follow Social Distancing Norm

Candidates are required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Practice UPSC NDA Mock Tests for Written Exam

4. Carry Print Out of Admit Card & Photo ID Proof (Original)

Bring e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

Direct Link to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card

Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA Exam with Answer Keys

5. Reach Exam Centre Before Time

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Preparation Strategy

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

UPSC NDA & NA (I & II) 2020 Written Exam Pattern & Rules

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

Important Rules:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.

Check UPSC NDA 2 2019 Written Exam Result

Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

Click here to Get UPSC 2020 Exam Calendar

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in.