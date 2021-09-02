WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021 released @wbpolice.gov.in, Check WBPRB Constable Prelims Admit Card Date Here

WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the prelims exam for recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020. The candidates who applied for WB Police Constable Exam 2020 Recruitment will be able to download admit cards soon through the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 for a 1-hour duration from 12 pm to 1 pm. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded from 6 September 2021 onwards. The candidates will be able to download their call letters by using application numbers, date of birth, etc. on the login page. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves with preparation for the exam. The candidates can check WB Police Constable Exam details in the provided hyperlinks.

Check WB Police Constable Admit Card and Instructions



Download WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021 Notice



The board will send the intimation to all candidates regarding the uploadation of admit cards on their registered candidates. The Board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS.The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with proper proof of identity

This drive is being done to recruit various posts of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020. The selection of the candidates will be purely merit-based. The Application Forms were submitted through online or offline modes during the period from 22.01.2021 (00:00 hrs.) to 20.02.2021 (5 PM). The candidates are advised to go through the official website for more updates.

