What is CTET Pre Admit Card 2022? Know how it is different from CTET 2022 Admit Card

What is CTET Pre Admit Card 2022? The CTET Pre Admit Card 2022 is available now on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Check how it is different from CTET 2022 Admit Card.

What is CTET Pre Admit Card 2022? CBSE released the CTET Pre Admit Card on 20th December 2022 which includes the exam center and exam city details. Candidates can download the CTET Pre Admit Card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test only from the official website. The CTET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023 for which the details of the exam center and city has been released on the official website.

However, candidates are required to enter the correct credentials in the login portal and download the pre-admit card for the CTET exam to know their exam center and city. Check out this blog to get all the relevant information on the CTET Pre Admit Card including important dates, steps to download the pre-admit card, and exam pattern.

CTET Pre Admit Card 2022 is not CTET Admit Card 2022

The CTET exam is going to begin in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively) for which the candidate's exam center and exam city have been published on the official portal. Till the CTET Admit Card is out, the candidates can verify their exam center & exam city details through CTET Pre Admit Card. The wibsite clearly mentions that CTET Admit card provides Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City to the Applicant. This is NOT the Admit Card.

The CTET 2022 admit card will be released a few days before the commencement of the exam which will include the exam dates of the CTET December 2022 Exam. The CTET Admit Card is an essential document to be carried by the candidates on the examination day as it contains complete details about the candidates (name, category, parent's name, date of birth, photograph, etc.), and exam details (exam date, exam time, exam center, reporting time, important instructions, etc.).

CTET 2022- Important Dates

Check out the table shared below to know the important dates of the CTET exam 2022.

Events Dates CTET Application Process Start Date 31st October 2022 Last to Submit CTET Application Form 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET Pre Admit Card Release Date December 20, 2022 CTET Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon CTET December 2022 Exam Dates December 2022 to January 2023 CTET Shift Timings Paper I: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, Paper II: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

How to Download CTET Pre Admit Card 2022?

The CBSE published the CTET Pre Admit Card on December 2022 comprising the details of the exam schedule, exam city, and exam center where the candidates need to reach to participate in the exam. Follow the steps shared below to download the CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the "Download Pre Admit Card for CTET Dec 2022" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin, and then click on submit button.

Step 4: The CTET Pre Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the admit card for future use.

CTET 2022 Exam Schedule

THE SCHEDULE OF CTET- DECEMBER, 2022 IS GIVEN BELOW:

Date of Exam Shift Timing Duration December 2022

TO

January 2023 SHIFT- I 09.30 AM TO 12.00 NOON – Computer Based Test

(CBT) Mode only 2.30 HOURS SHIFT- II 02.30 PM TO 05.00 PM - Computer Based Test

(CBT) The mode only 2.30 2.30 HOURS Note: The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the CTET 2022 admit card of the candidate.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern Overview

The major overview of the CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I & Paper II is shared below for the candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming exam.

Paper Name Paper I Paper II Types of Questions MCQs MCQs Number of Questions 150 150 Maximum Marks 150 150 Subject Child DevThe candidates need to download, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science/Social Studies/Social Science Duration 2 ½ hours 2 ½ hours Negative Marking No No

We hope this article was informative for the readers. It is essential for the candidates to download the CTET Pre Admit Card to know the exam venue where they will have to go to appear in the exam. Therefore, they should enter the correct login credentials to get access to the pre-admit card for CTET December 2022 exam.