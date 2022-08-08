Brain Teaser Puzzle: Move 3 Matchsticks only to form 3 Squares! Can you solve this puzzle in 20 secs?

Move 3 Matchsticks only to form 3 Squares: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you Move 3 Matchsticks only to form 3 Squares in the image.

Can you move 3 Matchsticks only to form 3 Squares in 20 Seconds?

In the above image, you need to move 3 Matchsticks only to form 3 Squares. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 20 seconds. You need to analyze the Matchsticks structure carefully shown in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The squares can be formed in the upper row or the lower row.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to move 3 matchsticks only in the puzzle such that only 3 squares are formed.

If you remove 2 matchsticks from the top left and 1 matchstick from the bottom right, you will get 3 squares as shown in the image given below:

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.