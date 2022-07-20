Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in this Dining Table Picture in 10 secs?

Can you spot the mistake in this Dining Table Picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the dining table picture.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Can you spot the mistake in this Dining Table in 10 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the dining table picture. An alert mind can spot the mistake within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

Hint: Look at the image of the tea flask carefully.

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

Image Source: Bright Side

Test your IQ by spotting all B’s in the group of D’s in this Optical Illusion

So, the answer to the puzzle is the ‘Max’ and ‘Min’ written on the Tea Flask. Maximum (Max) should be written in place of Minimum (Min) and vice-versa. So, the mistake in the picture is the position of the words minimum and maximum. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the teacup or cookies plate or table cloth. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden in the tea flask.

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion painting will reveal your personality type

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?