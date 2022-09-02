Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot all 6 words hidden inside Fishing Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: This word game is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain puzzles make a simple word riddle more interesting, as these mind games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these word games, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. You need to use a creative mind for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 6 secret words hidden inside the Fishing Picture.

Can you spot all 6 words hidden in Fishing Picture within 7 seconds?

In the above image, you need to spot all the six words hidden inside the lake where the kids are enjoying fishing. In the image, a boy is sitting on a chair reading a book. A boy and a girl are holding the fishing rods and catching the fish. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are hidden in the background of the image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 secret words hidden in the picture where the kids are fishing across the lake. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the people with eagle-eyed view. So it has been claimed that you could be a genius if you can spot all 6 words hidden in the picture within 7 seconds.

Tree - The word 'Tree' is written in green color on the top right corner of the picture. Boy - The word 'Boy' is written on the Blue Box in the picture Hot - The word 'Hot' is written on the wood in the picture Fish - The word ‘Fish’ is written on the basket in the picture. Nice - The word 'Nice' is written on the hair of the leftmost boy in the picture Wave - The word 'Wave' is written on the grass in the picture

So, the six words that are hidden inside the water park image are - Tree, Boy, Nice, Hot, Fish and Wave.

Word puzzles don’t necessarily require lateral thinking, but is a simple test of your observation and vocabulary skills. This word game was tricky but a simple one as it needs less time and brain power to solve. However, you’ll definitely feel if you have figured out the answer in few seconds.