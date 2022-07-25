Brain Teaser Quiz: Can you add only 2 matchsticks to fix the equation in 20 secs?

Can you add only 2 matchsticks to fix the equation? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to add only 2 matchsticks to fix the equation in the image.

Can you add only 2 matchsticks to fix the equation in 20 seconds?

In the above image, you need to add only 2 matchsticks to correct the equation. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 20 seconds. You need to analyze the number and the position of matchsticks carefully in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Apply the Rule LHS = RHS.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to add only 2 matchsticks in any number that helps in generating the correct equation.

Given equation, 3 - 0 = 5

For getting the correct equation, you need to add 1 matchstick on the left side in the number 3 such that it becomes 9 and add 1 matchstick on the right side in the number 5 such that it becomes 9. Then you will be able correct the equation.

So, the answer is:

LHS = 9-0

RHS =9.

9-0 - 9 (LHS = RHS)

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.