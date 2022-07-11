Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistakes in this Bus Stop Picture in 10 seconds?

Can you spot the mistakes in this Bus Stop Picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to spot the mistakes hidden inside the Bus Stop image.

Can you spot the mistakes in this Bus Stop Picture?

Image Source: BRIDDLES

In the above image, you have to spot the mistakes hidden inside the Bus Stop Picture. An active mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the Bus and its parts carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistakes in the Bus Stop Picture. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked?

So, the answer to the puzzle is “side mirrors and windshield wipers”. The bus doesn't have side mirrors and windshield wipers. These basic details can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the Bus Driver or the Bus Stop or the Lady going to board the bus. After realizing that there is no mistake in these pieces of the puzzle, people then analyze the parts of the bus. And at last, they find actual mistakes hidden inside the question asked.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but is a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

