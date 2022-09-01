How many are days left in 2022? Countdown begins for 2023

How many days left in the year: 2022 year is approaching its end and the countdown for the year 2023 has already started. For some 2022 was the year which was full of adventure and new beginnings, on the other hand for some it did not work out that great. September, the nine months of the year have started and many of us have already started the countdown of how many days are left in 2022. If you are someone who has been waiting for the next year and has major plans, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we are informing you below how many days are left until 2023. Along with it, you can also check how many weeks are left in 2022 and get on board with the countdown.

How many days left in the year?

As the year 2022 approaches its end, the countdown for 2023 has already started. The last day of this year will fall on Saturday (December 31, 2022) which makes the celebration of New Year more joyous. As of today, only 121 days are left until 2023. It will be helpful for those who are planning something new for the next year, whether it is getting married or applying for a new job in 2023.

How many weeks are left in 2022?

To those who think 121 days are less, the number of weeks left in the year 2022 will shock you even more. There are only 17 weeks left in 2022. Some of the months such as September or October have 5 weeks while some other have only 4 weeks. The year 2022 also bought some of the longest weekends. Even the New Years will fall on the weekend- December 31, 2022, which is a Saturday.

Important Days in 2022

Only three months are left for the year 2022 to end. However, in the remaining three months of this year, there are days that are significant on both the national and the international levels. Check the table below to know the important days in 2022 in the remaining months of this year.

