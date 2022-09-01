How many are days left in 2022? Countdown begins for 2023

How many days left in the year: 2022 year is approaching its end and the countdown for the year 2023 has already started. For some 2022 was the year which was full of adventure and new beginnings, on the other hand for some it did not work out that great. September, the nine months of the year have started and many of us have already started the countdown of how many days are left in 2022. If you are someone who has been waiting for the next year and has major plans, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we are informing you below how many days are left until 2023. Along with it, you can also check how many weeks are left in 2022 and get on board with the countdown.

As the year 2022 approaches its end, the countdown for 2023 has already started. The last day of this year will fall on Saturday (December 31, 2022) which makes the celebration of New Year more joyous. As of today, only 121 days are left until 2023. It will be helpful for those who are planning something new for the next year, whether it is getting married or applying for a new job in 2023.

To those who think 121 days are less, the number of weeks left in the year 2022 will shock you even more. There are only 17 weeks left in 2022. Some of the months such as September or October have 5 weeks while some other have only 4 weeks. The year 2022 also bought some of the longest weekends. Even the New Years will fall on the weekend- December 31, 2022, which is a Saturday.

Only three months are left for the year 2022 to end. However, in the remaining three months of this year, there are days that are significant on both the national and the international levels. Check the table below to know the important days in 2022 in the remaining months of this year.

Date

Name of Important Days

1 September

National Nutrition Week

2 September

World Coconut Day

3 September

Skyscraper Day

5 September

International Day of Charity

5 September

Teachers' Day (India)

7 September

Brazilian Independence Day

8 September

International Literacy Day

8 September

World Physical Therapy Day

10 September

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)

11 September 

National Forest Martyrs Day

14 September

World First Aid Day

14 September

Hindi Diwas

15 September

Engineer's Day (India)

15 September

International Day of Democracy

16 September

Malaysia Day

16 September

World Ozone Day

17 September 

World Patient Safety Day

18 September 

World Bamboo Day

18 September (Third Saturday) 

International Red Panda Day

19 September

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

21 September

International Day of Peace (UN)

21 September

World Alzheimer's Day

22 September

Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)

22 September 

World Rhino Day

23 September 

International Day of Sign Languages

24 September

World Maritime Day

25 September

World Pharmacists Day

25 September 

Antyodaya Diwas

26 September

World Contraception Day

26 September

European Day of Languages

26 September

World Environmental Health Day

 26 September (Fourth Sunday) 

 World Rivers Day

27 September

World Tourism Day

28 September

World Rabies Day

29 September

World Heart Day

30 September

International Translation Day

Oct 01

International Music Day

Oct 01

World Ballet Day

Oct 02,

World Farm Animals Day

Oct 03,

World Temperance Day

Oct 04

World Animal Day

Oct 05

World Teacher's Day

Oct 10

World Mental Health Day

Oct 16

World Food Day

Oct 17

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Oct 24

United Nations Day

Oct 29

International Internet Day

Nov 08

World Town Planning Day

Nov 14

World Diabetes Day

Nov 16

International Day for Tolerance

Nov 19

World Toilet Day

Nov 21

World Television Day

Nov 25

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Nov 30

International Computer Security Day

Dec 01

World Aids Day

Dec 02

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Dec 05

International Volunteers Day

Dec 07

International Civil Aviation Day

Dec 10

Human Rights Day

Dec 10

Nobel Prize 

Dec 18

International Migrants Day

Dec 24

Christmas Eve

Dec 25

Christmas

Dec 31

New Years' Eve

Read above to know about the number of days left in 2022. We have also provided you with the list of important days and events in the remaining months of this year- September, October, November, and December. 

Important Days in September 2022: National and International

FAQ

How many days are left in this year?

As of September 1, 2022, only 121 days are left in this year.

How many weeks are left in 2022?

There are total of 17 weeks left in this year.

How do i write today's date?

The international standard recommends writing the date as year, then month and then the date.
