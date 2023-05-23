Most Runs By Indian Players in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League 2023 has been a tournament for the ages, having delivered arguably the most exciting seasons ever. The IPL 2023 has seen several records being broken, like the fastest century, the most 200-plus totals chased, the most centuries in a season, and the playoffs are yet to happen. There are still four games to go.

The 2023 IPL has been a great season for batsmen. There have been very few low scores registered, and multiple near-impossible totals have been chased down with ease. Batters have performed exceptionally this year, especially newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Simran Singh. Today, we take a look at the Indian players who have scored the most runs in IPL 2023.

Position Player Innings Runs Highest Score 1 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 680 104* 2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 639 101* 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 625 124 4 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 14 511 103* 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 13 504 92 6 Rinku Singh (KKR) 14 474 67* 7 Ishan Kishan (MI) 14 439 75 8 Nitish Rana (KKR) 14 413 75 9 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) 14 404 104 10 Shivam Dube (CSK) 12 385 52 11 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 373 99* 12 Sanju Samson (RR) 14 362 66* 13 Simran Singh (PBKS) 14 358 103 14 Rohit Sharma (MI) 14 313 65 15 Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) 14 309 49* 16 Hardik Pandya (GT) 12 289 66 17 Vijay Shankar (GT) 9 287 63* 18 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 14 287 81 19 Axar Patel (DC) 13 283 54 20 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) 9 282 71* 21 Tilak Varma (MI) 9 274 84* 22 K L Rahul (LSG) 9 274 74 23 Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 13 273 74* 24 Mayank Agarwal (SRH) 10 270 83 25 Devdutt Padikkal (RR) 11 261 52 26 Ayush Badoni (LSG) 11 237 59* 27 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) 11 227 81 28 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 226 67 29 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 223 62* 30 Nehal Wadera (MI) 8 214 64

Best Indian Batters in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli

After a slow start in the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli proved his naysayers wrong and showed why he’s called King Kohli. In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s final games, when the pressure was sky-high to qualify for the playoffs, Kohli scored two back-to-back centuries. His efforts were in vain in the last league match against Gujarat Titans, but RCB managed to win the fans’ hearts anyway. There is no doubt left in anyone’s mind that Virat Kohli is still one of the best cricketers in the world right now.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been widely touted as the future of Indian cricket. The 23-year-old is the youngest cricketer to score a double century in One Day International cricket and is part of the national squad. Gill has had an incredible IPl season in 2023. He scored two centuries and is among the top 3 in the Orange cap players list. Gill is the highest-scoring Indian player in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh rose to fame during a match against GT when he hit five consecutive sixes in the final over to win Kolkata Knight Riders the match. Singh has been performing consistently throughout the season as a middle-order batsman and played paced and intense innings both. Singh’s reliability and attitude have won him many fans, and he’s currently the sixth most run-scoring Indian player in IPl 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another young rising star of Indian cricket who score the fastest fifty in IPL 2023. Although Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs despite a fast start in the season, Jaiswal made his mark with high-octane batting, reminiscent of Virender Sehwag. Jaiswal is the third-highest Indian run-getter in IPL 2023. Jaiswal’s inspirational life story is also one to behold.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batsman in the world. Yadav had a rough start in the IPL, but so did the entire Mumbai Indians squad. However, Yadav bounced back with several match-winning knocks, including a 49-ball century. Yadav’s heroics led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs against all odds and could very likely win them their sixth IPL title as well.

