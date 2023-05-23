Most Runs By Indian Players in IPL 2023

Check here the list of Indian players who have scored the most runs in IPL 2023. Shubman Gill is in the lead followed by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The Indian Premier League 2023 has been a tournament for the ages, having delivered arguably the most exciting seasons ever. The IPL 2023 has seen several records being broken, like the fastest century, the most 200-plus totals chased, the most centuries in a season, and the playoffs are yet to happen. There are still four games to go.

The 2023 IPL has been a great season for batsmen. There have been very few low scores registered, and multiple near-impossible totals have been chased down with ease. Batters have performed exceptionally this year, especially newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Simran Singh. Today, we take a look at the Indian players who have scored the most runs in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table

 

Position

Player

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

1

Shubman Gill (GT)

14

680

104*

2

Virat Kohli (RCB)

14

639

101*

3

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

14

625

124

4

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

14

511

103*

5

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

13

504

92

6

Rinku Singh (KKR)

14

474

67*

7

Ishan Kishan (MI)

14

439

75

8

Nitish Rana (KKR)

14

413

75

9

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

14

404

104

10

Shivam Dube (CSK)

12

385

52

11

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

11

373

99*

12

Sanju Samson (RR)

14

362

66*

13

Simran Singh (PBKS)

14

358

103

14

Rohit Sharma (MI)

14

313

65

15

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

14

309

49*

16

Hardik Pandya (GT)

12

289

66

17

Vijay Shankar (GT)

9

287

63*

18

Wriddhiman Saha (GT)

14

287

81

19

Axar Patel (DC)

13

283

54

20

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

9

282

71*

21

Tilak Varma (MI)

9

274

84*

22

K L Rahul (LSG)

9

274

74

23

Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

13

273

74*

24

Mayank Agarwal (SRH)

10

270

83

25

Devdutt Padikkal (RR)

11

261

52

26

Ayush Badoni (LSG)

11

237

59*

27

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)

11

227

81

28

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

11

226

67

29

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

6

223

62*

30

Nehal Wadera (MI)

8

214

64

Best Indian Batters in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli

After a slow start in the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli proved his naysayers wrong and showed why he’s called King Kohli. In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s final games, when the pressure was sky-high to qualify for the playoffs, Kohli scored two back-to-back centuries. His efforts were in vain in the last league match against Gujarat Titans, but RCB managed to win the fans’ hearts anyway. There is no doubt left in anyone’s mind that Virat Kohli is still one of the best cricketers in the world right now.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been widely touted as the future of Indian cricket. The 23-year-old is the youngest cricketer to score a double century in One Day International cricket and is part of the national squad. Gill has had an incredible IPl season in 2023. He scored two centuries and is among the top 3 in the Orange cap players list. Gill is the highest-scoring Indian player in IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh rose to fame during a match against GT when he hit five consecutive sixes in the final over to win Kolkata Knight Riders the match. Singh has been performing consistently throughout the season as a middle-order batsman and played paced and intense innings both. Singh’s reliability and attitude have won him many fans, and he’s currently the sixth most run-scoring Indian player in IPl 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another young rising star of Indian cricket who score the fastest fifty in IPL 2023. Although Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs despite a fast start in the season, Jaiswal made his mark with high-octane batting, reminiscent of Virender Sehwag. Jaiswal is the third-highest Indian run-getter in IPL 2023. Jaiswal’s inspirational life story is also one to behold.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batsman in the world. Yadav had a rough start in the IPL, but so did the entire Mumbai Indians squad. However, Yadav bounced back with several match-winning knocks, including a 49-ball century. Yadav’s heroics led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs against all odds and could very likely win them their sixth IPL title as well.

