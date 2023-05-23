Most Runs By Indian Players in IPL 2023
The Indian Premier League 2023 has been a tournament for the ages, having delivered arguably the most exciting seasons ever. The IPL 2023 has seen several records being broken, like the fastest century, the most 200-plus totals chased, the most centuries in a season, and the playoffs are yet to happen. There are still four games to go.
The 2023 IPL has been a great season for batsmen. There have been very few low scores registered, and multiple near-impossible totals have been chased down with ease. Batters have performed exceptionally this year, especially newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Simran Singh. Today, we take a look at the Indian players who have scored the most runs in IPL 2023.
|
|
Position
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
1
|
Shubman Gill (GT)
|
14
|
680
|
104*
|
2
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|
14
|
639
|
101*
|
3
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
|
14
|
625
|
124
|
4
|
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|
14
|
511
|
103*
|
5
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|
13
|
504
|
92
|
6
|
Rinku Singh (KKR)
|
14
|
474
|
67*
|
7
|
Ishan Kishan (MI)
|
14
|
439
|
75
|
8
|
Nitish Rana (KKR)
|
14
|
413
|
75
|
9
|
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
|
14
|
404
|
104
|
10
|
Shivam Dube (CSK)
|
12
|
385
|
52
|
11
|
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|
11
|
373
|
99*
|
12
|
Sanju Samson (RR)
|
14
|
362
|
66*
|
13
|
Simran Singh (PBKS)
|
14
|
358
|
103
|
14
|
Rohit Sharma (MI)
|
14
|
313
|
65
|
15
|
Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)
|
14
|
309
|
49*
|
16
|
Hardik Pandya (GT)
|
12
|
289
|
66
|
17
|
Vijay Shankar (GT)
|
9
|
287
|
63*
|
18
|
Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|
14
|
287
|
81
|
19
|
Axar Patel (DC)
|
13
|
283
|
54
|
20
|
Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)
|
9
|
282
|
71*
|
21
|
Tilak Varma (MI)
|
9
|
274
|
84*
|
22
|
K L Rahul (LSG)
|
9
|
274
|
74
|
23
|
Rahul Tripathi (SRH)
|
13
|
273
|
74*
|
24
|
Mayank Agarwal (SRH)
|
10
|
270
|
83
|
25
|
Devdutt Padikkal (RR)
|
11
|
261
|
52
|
26
|
Ayush Badoni (LSG)
|
11
|
237
|
59*
|
27
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)
|
11
|
227
|
81
|
28
|
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|
11
|
226
|
67
|
29
|
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|
6
|
223
|
62*
|
30
|
Nehal Wadera (MI)
|
8
|
214
|
64
Best Indian Batters in IPL 2023
Virat Kohli
After a slow start in the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli proved his naysayers wrong and showed why he’s called King Kohli. In Royal Challengers Bangalore’s final games, when the pressure was sky-high to qualify for the playoffs, Kohli scored two back-to-back centuries. His efforts were in vain in the last league match against Gujarat Titans, but RCB managed to win the fans’ hearts anyway. There is no doubt left in anyone’s mind that Virat Kohli is still one of the best cricketers in the world right now.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has been widely touted as the future of Indian cricket. The 23-year-old is the youngest cricketer to score a double century in One Day International cricket and is part of the national squad. Gill has had an incredible IPl season in 2023. He scored two centuries and is among the top 3 in the Orange cap players list. Gill is the highest-scoring Indian player in IPL 2023.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh rose to fame during a match against GT when he hit five consecutive sixes in the final over to win Kolkata Knight Riders the match. Singh has been performing consistently throughout the season as a middle-order batsman and played paced and intense innings both. Singh’s reliability and attitude have won him many fans, and he’s currently the sixth most run-scoring Indian player in IPl 2023.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is another young rising star of Indian cricket who score the fastest fifty in IPL 2023. Although Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs despite a fast start in the season, Jaiswal made his mark with high-octane batting, reminiscent of Virender Sehwag. Jaiswal is the third-highest Indian run-getter in IPL 2023. Jaiswal’s inspirational life story is also one to behold.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batsman in the world. Yadav had a rough start in the IPL, but so did the entire Mumbai Indians squad. However, Yadav bounced back with several match-winning knocks, including a 49-ball century. Yadav’s heroics led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs against all odds and could very likely win them their sixth IPL title as well.
