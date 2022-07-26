What is the Maths Formula behind name “Pizza”? This unique explanation will blow your mind

Do you know why it’s called Pizza? An image is being circulated widely on the social media platform that has left people at the splits. A picture of Pizza with a complicated ‘mathematical equation’ is being shared on Whatsapp and Twitter. The Maths formula is defining the popular food dish from Italy, PIZZA. In December 2021, ‘The World Of Engineering’ Twitter handle shared a video giving a detailed explanation of the Pizza Formula. So let’s look at the amazing Pizza formula from which the name “Pizza” has been derived.

This is why it’s called ‘pizza’ 🍕 pic.twitter.com/Rqj0ySSd7F — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) July 3, 2022

Why it’s called ‘Pizza’?

Do you know about the Pizza formula that is going viral over social media these days? As per the video shared by World of Engineering, the name Pizza can be defined with the below formula:

Pizza Formula Pizza = πz2a Where: Pi = π ZZ = z2 (Radius) a = a (Thickness) Pizza = Volume = πz2a

‘Defining’ pizza, the image in the post takes its thickness as ‘a’ and radius as ‘z’ to declare its ‘volume’ to be ‘πz2a’, which translates to ‘pi-zz-a’. If you look closely this formula appears to be a rip-off of the volume formula for cylinder shape. For the uninitiated, there are different volume formulas for various geometric figures, and that for a cylinder is ‘πr2h’, wherein ‘r’ = radius of the circular base and ‘h’ = height.

Do you know the History of Pizza?

A kind of flatbread, popularly known as Pizza, started off as the food for the poor section of Naples in Italy. The ancient cultures of Italy produced basic flatbreads with several toppings. Then in the 18th or early 19th century came the Modern pizza evolved from similar flatbread dishes.

The word pizza was first documented in 997 AD in Gaeta (a coastal city in central Italy, south of Rome) and successively in different parts of Central and Southern Italy. Earlier Pizza was mainly eaten in by the natives of Italy and by emigrants from there. However, after World War II this pattern changed when Allied troops stationed in Italy came to enjoy pizza along with other Italian foods.

While there is no exact date for the origin of pizza in recorded history, historians claimed that it was with an innovation that the flatbread pizza was made with the use of tomato as a topping.

A Reader’s Digest article points out that “though tomatoes had originated in the West they did not reach Europe until around the 1500s, so it was unlikely that pizza had come into existence before that”. An ancient book from 1799 mentioned pizza as being dough with tomato sauce and cheese, which makes it clear that it had been invented by at least then. The article also states that an Italian census in the late 1700s listed some people as “pizolas” or pizza makers in Naples, which shows the dish was known by then to give rise to a specific profession.

According to documents discovered by historian Antonio Mattozzi in the State Archive of Naples, in 1807, 54 pizzerias existed with listed owners and addresses. In the 2nd half of the 19th century, the number of pizzerias increased to 120.

Both the name and history of Pizza generate curiosity to know more about its origin. So, you now know the mathematical explanation behind the name PIZZA!