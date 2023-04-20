Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: RR vs LSG, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, is ongoing and is turning out to be one for the ages. So far, we’ve seen huge totals chased down readily, low scores defended easily, five consecutive sixes in an over, and not even half the games have taken place.

Yesterday’s IPL match was on similar lines. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 26 of the 2023 IPL on April 19. RR and LSG lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, delivered an eventful game for the fans. Although both sides played well, LSG beat RR by 10 runs.

Related: IPL 2023 Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? RR vs LSG Result

Rajasthan Royals won the toss, and captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first.

Lucknow Super Giants registered a moderate 154-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

RR got off to a good start and maintained a steady run rate until the middle overs when LSG bowlers turned the tide.

Multiple wickets and LSG’s suffocating bowling restricted RR to 144/6 in 20 overs and the Lucknow Super Giants won by 10 runs.

Related: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 26, RR vs LSG?

LSG’s Avesh Khan took the most wickets in yesterday’s IPL match (3) in four overs and conceded 25 runs.

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap Winners (2008 - 2023)

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the RR vs LSG Match?

LSG’s Kyle Mayers scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The West Indies batter recorded an important 51-run knock off 42 balls.

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap Winners (2008 - 2023)

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

LSG’s Kyle Mayers hit the most sixes (3) in yesterday’s clash between RR and LSG.

Related: Most sixes in IPL (2008 - 2023)

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 26 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between RR and LSG went to Marcus Stoinis (LSG), who scored 21 runs off 16 balls and too two crucial wickets. Other awards are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Active Catch Of The Match: Deepak Hooda (LSG)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Jos Buttler (RR) - 112 Metres

On-The-Go 4s: Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 4 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Avesh Khan (LSG)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Avesh Khan (LSG)

Check related IPL stats, records and updates below.