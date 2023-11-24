CAT Exam Dress Code 2023: Check CAT Exam Dress Code For Male And Female Candidates, Exam Day Guidelines

CAT 2023 Dress Code: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will be conducting the CAT 2023 exam on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres in 150 cities in the country. Students appearing for the exams must keep in mind the important instructions and rules and the CAT 2023 dress code to be followed on the day of the exam in order to avoid mistakes and be declared disqualified from taking the test.

The CAT exam 2023 is being conducted in the online mode. The first important instruction for candidates is to keep their CAT 2023 admit card with them. The admit card link is available on the official website. To download the admit card candidates are required to log in through the official link using the user ID and password. It must be noted that students are required to carry their admit card with them on the day of the exam. Students are also advised to go through the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Things to Keep in Mind When Appearing for CAT 2023

As mentioned the CAT 2023 exam is being conducted in online mode. The exam will be conducted in three slots. Details regarding the schedule and slot to appear for the exam will be mentioned in individual admit cards. Students are also advised to keep the following points in mind for the exam day

Carry the hard copy of the CAT 2023 admit card

Report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam

No electrical gadgets or calculators are allowed

Follow the appropriate dress code issued

CAT 2023 Dress Code

Following the prescribed dress code for the CAT exam is mandatory for students appearing for the exams. Students preparing to appear for the management admission test can check the dress code for the exam date below.

Wearing any jewellry containing metal is strictly prohibited

According to the CAT exam guidelines issued, female candidates have been advised to wear simple clothing. Students are advised to avoid any fancy jewellery, necklace, bracelets, earrings or rings. Students wearing such items will be asked to remove them before entering the exam hall

Students are not allowed to wear shoes, caps, jackets, and clothes with large pockets and metal attachments

Students are not allowed to wear any type of footwear with thick soles. Dresses attached to caps or hoodies are also not allowed. Students are advised to avoid outfits that attract unnecessary attention leading to additional checking. Dresses with minimal pockets are advisable

Students with a metal implant or a pacemaker are advised to carry medical certificates

Students with a pacemaker or any metal object inside their bodies are required to carry supporting medical documents to avoid extra checking before the exam commences.

Candidates are not allowed to carry bags or mobile phones or electronic items with them

Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices like mobile phones inside the exam hall. Laptops, smartwatches, and fitness bands are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Devices like pagers and calculators are also prohibited inside the exam hall.

Things to Carry on CAT 2023 Exam Day

When appearing for the CAT 2023 exams it is mandatory for students to carry the following items with them

CAT admit card 2023

The CAT 2023 admit card is available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams on November 26th need to download their admit card from the website. The admit card is a mandatory document to be presented at the exam centre

Valid photo ID proof

Along with the CAT admit card students are required to carry a valid photo ID proof. The od proof can be any government document with the candidate's photograph and signature on it. The approved documents include Aadhar card, Electoral ID, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, etc

Scribe affidavit and medical certificate

Students who require assistance on the day of the exam need to carry the documents supporting their claim along with the affidavit.

Any other required document

In case of a name change or any other documentation that will be required on the exam day must be carried by students appearing for the CAT 2023 exam.

List of Barred Items for the CAT 2023 Exam

Along with the list of things allowed inside the exam hall is the list of barred items that are not supposed to be carried by students appearing for the CAT exams. These include mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, calculators, wrist watches pouches for stationery items.

