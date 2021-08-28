AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check memory-based Current Affairs, GA/GK English & Reasoning questions asked in AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam which is being held in online mode from 28 th to 30 th August 2021.

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam is being conducted by Indian Air Force from 28th to 30th August 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam:

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam: 28th August General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ Reasoning Questions with answers

1. Floating National Park is located in which state?

Answer: Manipur - floating Loktak Lake of Manipur, Keibul Lamjao National Park is the world's only floating national park.

2. Greenland is in which ocean?

Answer: Located in the North Atlantic Ocean off the northeastern coast of Canada, Greenland is the world's largest island.

3. Scalp missile is used in which fighter jet?

Answer: Rafale Jets

4. Lion: Prowl, bear-?

Answer: Lumber - Second is the manner of walking of the first.

5. Aseel : poultry, Salmon : ?

Answer: Aseel is a breed of poultry and Salmon is a breed of fish.

6. Who was the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title?

Answer: Wilson Jones

7. Which of the following were present in the Akbar’s Navratnas?

Answer: The navratnas of Akbar were as follows: Raja Birbal, Miyan Tansen, Abul Fazal, Faizi, Raja Man Singh, Raja Todar Mal, Mullah Do Piazza, Fakir Aziao-Din, Abdul Rahim Khan-I-Khana.

8. Venn : root vegetables, Parsnip: carrot

9. Venn: truck, ship: goods

10. When was the first FIFA World Cup inaugurated?

Answer: July 13, 1930

11. Castle term is related to which sport?

Answer: Chess

12. Synonyms: Garner

Answer: reap · cull · extract · gather

13. Antonym of- wrath

Answer: Happiness, delight, pleasure

14. Antonym of - erratic

Answer: Predictable, Consistent

15. Antonym of - felicitous

Answer: Inappropriate

16. Archery is the national sport of which country?

Answer: Bhutan

17. When was the Planning Commission of India formed?

Answer: 15 March 1950

18. Hematology is the study of:

Answer: the study of blood and blood disorders

19. Land of Morning Calm:

Answer: South Korea

20. Which of the following is known as the Blacklead?

Answer: Plumbago

21. Who among the following built the Red Fort in Delhi?

Answer: Shah Jahan

22. Idiom Meaning: Walking on thin ice

Answer: in a risky or uncertain situation

23. Idiom Meaning: a square peg in a round hole

Answer: a person whose character makes them unsuitable for the job or other position they are in.

24. What is the capital of Laos?

Answer: Vientiane

25. Largest freshwater lake in Asia:

Answer: Caspian Sea

26. What is the largest riverine island in India?

Answer: Majuli, the largest river island in the world is situated right at the heart of Assam on the turbulent waters of the Brahmaputra River.

27. The Kalahari desert is located in which among the following continents?

Answer: Africa

28. The first man-made polymer is?

Answer: Bakelite

29. Thumri is a style of Indian music that originated in which state?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

30. Which among the following is not on the list of Maharatna?

Answer: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

31. What is a Graticule?

Answer: Graticules are lines showing parallels of latitude and meridians of longitude for the earth. Graticules can be used to show location in geographic coordinates (degrees of latitude and longitude).

32. When was the first five–year plan of India started?

Answer: 1951

33. Who is known as “the las vegas kid”?

Answer: Andre Agassi, American tennis player

34. Where is the Headquarters of IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) located?

Answer: Abu Dhabi

35. What are the 14 moon of Neptune?

Answer: Moving from closest to Neptune to furthest out, their names are Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Galatea, Larissa, S/2004 N1 (which has yet to receive an official name), Proteus, Triton, Nereid, Halimede, Sao, Laomedeia, Psamathe, and Neso. The first moon to be discovered was Triton, which is also the largest one.

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 General Awareness/ Current Affairs Questions with answers

Sphygmomanometer is used to measure:

Answer: Blood Pressure

The Equator does not pass through which continent?

Answer: It does not pass through the continents named as Antarctica, Europe, North America and Australia.

Father of German Unity:

Answer: Helmut Kohl

Lightest Gas:

Answer: Hydrogen and helium are the two lightest gasses

First SAARC Summit happened on:

Answer: First SAARC Summit held on 7-8 December 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Napoleon of India:

Answer: Samudragupta (335-375 AD) of the Gupta dynasty is known as the Napoleon of India.

United Nations Headquarter:

Answer: New York (USA)

Das capital book was written by whom?

Answer: Karl Marx

Who wrote Kitab ul hind?

Answer: Al Biruni

Who is known as Punjab Kesari?

Answer: Lala Lajpat Rai

Gondwana hill located in which state?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Bully is related to which sport?

Answer: Field Hockey

According to which judiciary acts execution is divided?

Chris Evert is related to which sport?

Answer: Tennis Player

Aurora Borealis occur in which sphere?

Answer: The Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis occur in the ionosphere.

Capital of Vietnam:

Answer: Hanoi

Who was the first person to hit 6 sixes in an over?

Answer: Herschelle Gibbs became the first person to hit six sixes off an over in a One Day International match.

When were the first Asian African games held?

Answer: 2003 - Hyderabad, India

First place from where Oil was found in India?

Answer: Digboi, Assam

The hydrometer is used for:

Answer: A hydrometer is an instrument used to determine specific gravity.

AFCAT 2021 (1) Exam: 20th Feb to 22nd Feb 2021 English Questions with answers

Synonym of Exonerate:

Answer: absolve, acquit, forgive, pardon, vindicate, clear, justify, excuse, exculpable

Synonym of Affluent:

Answer: opulent, rich, and wealthy

Synonym of Luscious:

Answer: Delicious, mouth-watering, appetizing

Synonym of Vanquish:

Answer: conquer, defeat, overcome, overthrow, reduce, and subdue.

Synonym of Pilfer:

Answer: steal, rob, embezzle

Synonym of Artifact:

Answer: Relic, Handicraft

Synonym of Vent:

Answer: outlet, opening, hole, split, aperture

Synonym of Flimsy:

Answer: fragile, weak, slight, delicate, shallow

Synonym of Alluded:

Answer: adverted, mentioned, pointed, referred, signaled

Antonym of Luscious

Answer: unpleasant or repulsive

Antonym of Mitigate:

Answer: Increase, Aggravate

Meaning of IDIOM - Not to Mince matters:

Answer: To say what you mean clearly and directly, even if you upset people by doing,

Meaning of ‘Fly off the Handle’:

Answer: lose one’s temper suddenly, to lose control of one's emotions