AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (28th August Shift-1): Check Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear AFCAT 2021 Cutoff Marks

AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (28th August Shift-1): Get the detailed analysis of the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam conducted online by the Indian Air force on 28 th August 2021 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in the IAF AFCAT 2021 Exam.

AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (28th August): AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam is being held across different exam centres today, i.e., 28th August 2021. Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2021) in online mode across selected exam centres from 28th to 30th August 2021 across the country for the recruitment of 334 Vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry.

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam was conducted in the 1st shift (09:45- 11:45 hrs) for the candidates who applied for Non-Technical Posts. AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam will be conducted in the 2nd shift (14:45 -16:45 Hrs & 17:15 -18:00 Hrs) for the candidates who applied for Technical Posts. In this article, we are going to share the Subject-wise Analysis of the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam (Shift-1) held on 28th August 2021.

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam Analysis held on 28th August 2021

AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam was conducted in online mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours having 100 questions of 3 marks each. There was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Difficulty Level of the Questions & the Number of Good Attempts in AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam:

AFCAT 2021 (2) Online Exam Analysis – 28th August 2021 (Shift-1) Topics (Number of Questions Asked) Topics Covered Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (25) History, Geography, Science & Tech, Sports, Polity, Books & Author, Sports, Awards, Current Affairs Moderate (17-20) Verbal Ability in English (25) Fill in the blanks, Spotting the Error, Idioms/Phrases, Reading Comprehension, Antonym/Synonym, Cloze Test Easy to Moderate (20-22) Numerical Ability (18) Profit & Loss, Discount, Percentage, Mixture & Allegations, Algebra, Time & Work, Simplification, Time Speed & Distance, Averages Moderate to Difficult (8-10) Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test (32) Non-Verbal reasoning, Odd-One Out, Analogy, Embedded Figures, Syllogism, Pattern Completion, Inference & Assumption, Classification, Letter Series & Codes Moderate (24-26) Total 100 Questions of 3 marks each Moderate (75-80)

Highlights of AFCAT 2021 (2) Online Exam:

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen.

Note: Photo ID Proof includes Candidate’s Aadhaar Card, PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.

- Candidates were also required to bring two passport size colour photographs- the same as the photo uploaded during the online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on the attendance sheet at the exam centre).

- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

- Hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

- AFCAT Online Paper each question was of 3 marks.

- There was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Paper.

- The questions were in English Language only.

- Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Important Points to Remember after AFCAT 2021 (2) Online Exam

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological Test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in the written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam held on 28th August 2021.