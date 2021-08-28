AFCAT (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks of AFCAT Online & EKT Exam for qualifying to AFSB Interview Round

AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear for the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam from 28th to 30th August 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 334 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:
AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Pattern – 28th to 30th August 2021
AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam were conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Exam
Subject
No. of Questions/ Marks
Duration
AFCAT
(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
100/ 300
2 Hours
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics - Fundamental Engineering, Specialized Topics, Allied Engineering
50/ 150
45 Minutes
AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks
Questions asked in the AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam were of ‘Moderate’ Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in the AFCAT Online Exam. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam:
Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam
AFCAT 2021 (2) Exam
Expected Cut-Off Marks
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
155 to 165
EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)
35 to 45
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam
Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam
AFCAT
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)
AFCAT (01) 2021
165
30
AFCAT (02) 2020
155
40
AFCAT (01) 2020
153
40
AFCAT (02) 2019
142
50
AFCAT (01) 2019
133
50
AFCAT (02) 2018
140
55
AFCAT (01) 2018
155
60
AFCAT (02) 2017
160
60
AFCAT (01) 2017
150
60
AFCAT (02) 2016
148
60
AFCAT (01) 2016
132
52
AFCAT (02) 2015
144
52
AFCAT (01) 2015
126
55
AFCAT (02) 2014
123
45
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological Test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).
Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in the online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.