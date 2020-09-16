Study at Home
Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: 500 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: Urban Health Society, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmadabad, Gujarat has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for through the official website on or before 21 September 2020.

Sep 16, 2020 16:20 IST
A total of 500 Vacancies have been notified. The applications will be filled up through online mode. Before applying for AMC Recruitment 2020, Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and all essential details. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 21 September 2020

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies- 500 Posts

  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant -50 Posts
  • Back Officer Apprentice -100 Posts
  • Microfinance Executive- 250 Posts
  • Loan Processing Officer-100 Posts

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Back Officer Apprentice -ITI (Computer Operator & Programming Asst)
  • Microfinance Executive, Loan Processing Officer - Any Degree

Download Amdavad Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Amdavad Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 September 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for Amdavad Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 September 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for AMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates applying for Back Officer Apprentice Post should have an ITI Certificate in Computer Operator & Programming Asst while the candidates applying for Microfinance Executive, Loan Processing Officer Posts should have any degree from a recognized University.

What is the last date for AMC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates willing to apply for AMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 can apply latest by 21 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for AMC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 500 Vacancies have been notified for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments.

