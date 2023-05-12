CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th Result Date, Time Soon, Check here latest news

CBSE 10th Result 2023: After the announcement of result, students can download their marksheets at various websites. They check their class 10th result by using the login credentials on these websites - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Get here latest news on 1oth CBSE Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 10th anytime soon today. Once the results are announced, students can log on to the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check their respective marks. The date of the CBSE 10th results has not been announced yet but it can be expected to be announced today.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their CBSE 10th marks at the IVRS system, SMS service, Digilocker app - digilocker.gov.in. The CBSE board result 2023 for class 12th will include the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, and overall marks.

Check Latest Updates on CBSE 10th Result 2023!

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 to be out shortly

The board is likely to be announced the class 10th result today, May 12. After the declaration of result, students can check their marksheets by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM

List of CBSE official websites to download CBSE 10th Result marksheet

Students can check their marks at these CBSE websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM

How to Check CBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS?

It is not yet confirmed whether the board will provide the SMS facility to check class 10th result or not. However, students can go through the steps based on last year to know how to get CBSE class 10th marks 2023 through SMS:

Step 1: Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: Type an SMS: cbse10{space}roll number<space>date of birth{space}school number{space}centre number.

Step 3: Now, send it to 7738299899.

Step 4: Students will get their CBSE Class 10 result 2023 through SMS on their mobile phone within a few minutes.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM

Check Class 10th CBSE Statistics

Students can check below the table to know the key statistics:

Particulars Class 10 Number of Subjects in CBSE 76 Total students 2186940 Total Number of Female students 9,39,566 Total Number of Male students 12,47,364 Number of Participant Schools 24491 Number of Exam Centres 7240

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023 kab aayega

Students can check the tentative CBSE class 10 result date. Students can check these dates and keep track of all the important events related to the CBSE exam result 2023:

Events Dates CBSE Exam Dates February 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10 Result May 12, 2023 (Expected) CBSE Compartment Exam Dates June 2023 CBSE Compartment Result July 2023

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM

How To Get CBSE 10th Result 2023 via Call or IVRS?

Apart from SMS, students can also check their results via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, students have to make a call to the specified number. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. CBSE 10th result 2022 will be dictated on the call containing the subject-wise marks.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM

How To Check CBSE Result 2023 Class 10?

Students are advised to go to the official website for checking the CBSE class 10th result. To check the class 10th CBSE result in online mode, students can go through the steps provided below -

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: CBSE homepage will appear on the screen.

Step 3: A log in window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: CBSE result will appear on the screen.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM

When will Class 10 CBSE Result 2023 be announced?

As per media reports, it is expected that class 10th result can be announced today by 2 PM. Students can check the latest updates on this page.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM

Where To Check the CBSE 10th Result 2023 link check online

There might be chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too :

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Not only from these websites, the students can also check the official Twitter account for all updates of CBSE class 10th result 2023. CBSE has also launched a new digital portal named CBSE Pariksha Sangam. The newly launched portal will act as a one-stop shop for all the students who are due to appear or have appeared for the annual board exams.

Updated as on May 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM