CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: French, German & Other Foreign Language Exams Today, Check Important Material and Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: CBSE class 10th board exam candidates will appear for various foreign language examinations today. Check the exam timing, important guidelines and other instructions below.

CBSE Board Class 10 Foreign Language Papers 2023: This week, the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam will begin with the foreign language papers offered by CBSE. The CBSE Class 10th candidates of Board examinations 2022-23 will appear for the Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha papers today from 10.30 am on Monday, February 20, 2023. The exams will go on for 3 hours i.e, 1.30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Foreign Language Papers 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date

Monday, February 20, 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time

10.30 AM to 1.30 PM

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Subjects

016 Arabic 017 Tibetan 018 French 020 German 021 Russian 023 Persian 024 Nepali 025 Limboo 026 Lepcha

CBSE Class 10 Carnatic Music Papers 2023

Alongside the various foreign language exams, the Carnatic Music papers will also be conducted today. The Carnatic Music papers - Carnatic Music(Vocal), Carnatic Music (Mel Ins), Carnatic Music (Per Ins) - will be conducted today from 10:30 am to 12:30 am.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date

Monday, February 20, 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time

10.30 AM to 12.30 PM

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Subjects

031 Carnatic Music (VOCAL) 032 Carnatic Music (MEL INS) 033 Carnatic Music (PER INS)

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines

Carry valid CBSE Class 10th admit card.

Carry your school ID card and report in your school uniform.

Carry all instruments and other stationery material required for the exam.

Reach the exam center well before the exam timing.

Follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Do not carry any digital instruments or other barred items in the exam hall.

