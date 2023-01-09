CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter wise Important Questions and Answers for Board exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter wise Important Questions and Answers: CBSE Class 10 Social science exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th March, 2023. The social science syllabus for the candidates preparing to appear in the examination is divided into four units where the last unit is dedicated to Economics exclusively. The unit has a weightage of 20 marks.
Check the Social Science course structure here:
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Structure
|
No
|
Units
|
1
|
India and the Contemporary World -II
|
2
|
Contemporary India - II
|
3
|
Democratic Politics -II
|
4
|
Understanding Economic Development
Economics portion covers Development, Sectors of the Indian Economy, Money and Credit and Globalization and Indian Economy.
Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023. To view the complete curriculum in detail.
In this article, we have shared the different kinds of important questions and answers from the fourth and the last unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science. We have discussed both the questions and the answers for the students so that they will be able to prepare for their examination in the best way.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Important Questions and Answers:
|
CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions will play a crucial role for the candidates of CBSE Class 10 students. Regularly solving and practising these questions will help students revise, memorise and also foresee the different types of questions that can be asked in the board exams. Thus it will improve your chance to score well in the Social Science board exams.
