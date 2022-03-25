How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 in One Month? Check Expert Tips Here

Check here the most useful tips to help you in preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 in last 1 month before the exam. The expert tips shared here will help you score the desired marks.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th and Class 12th are going to begin right after one month. The board has released the subject-wise schedule for both classes. Class 10 students would be writing their first board exam in the subjective pattern. This last one month before the exam is going to be very crucial in view of the exam preparations. They have to finish with all their practices and revision work. This is not going to be a tough job at all if you have the right plan and smart tips in your mind for your exam preparations. Here are some expert tips that can help you prepare for your CBSE Term 2 Exams in a much easier and quicker way in this last one month before the exam.

1. Be good at time management:

Managing your time smartly plays the biggest role in helping you prepare for the exams in the last few days. You should know your strengths and weak areas so that you can plan your time division in a ratio 30:70. This means, you should give more time to preparing the weak subjects. The time division can also be based on the vastness of a particular syllabus. You can also start preparing in the reverse order of your exam date sheet, that is, prepare for the last exam first so that the turn of the first exam comes about 5-6 days before the exam date.

2. Go through the textbooks:

To be well prepared for the subjective type exam, the most important thing is to have a good knowledge of the basics. This can be attained only after reading the books thoroughly. Being good at the basics helps to solve questions easily and quickly. For CBSE Class 10, NCERT books are the best whereas other reference books are good for practicing several questions. There is generally very little or no chance that CBSE would ask anything beyond the NCERT Books. So, ensure you have learned each concept and topic given in the NCERT textbooks. Keep a special note of the important diagrams, graphs and tables.

3. Do not miss energy breaks

It is enough to study for 2-3 hours in a stretch. After every study session, it's very important to take a break of at least 30-40 minutes. This interval should be kept free from exam-related thoughts rather you do some activities that help you refresh your mind and provide you with an energy dose. In your break, do not spend your time discussing the syllabus or preparation plans with your friend. Go out for a swift walk, have some snacks, listen to your favourite music, or just close your eyes for deep rest. An interval spent well will make your next round of studying yet more effective than before.

4. Keep shifting between different subjects:

This is quite essential to increase your productivity. Studying the same subject for 6-7 hours will make you tired. Give yourself a mix of tough and easy subjects so that you don't lose confidence. You can start your day with the easier subjects for the first 2-3 hours and then take up the difficult subjects after you get warmed up. In exceptional cases, you can also study a tough subject for long hours if you have started developing interest in that one and really want to finish it on priority. The choice is all yours.

5. Prepare as per the latest pattern

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 will be conducted in a subjective pattern wherein you will have to attempt long and short answer type questions. Therefore, you should prepare questions according to the format to be followed in the term 2 exam. We have provided below the links to the paper pattern for the major subjects of CBSE Class 10. Besides knowing the paper pattern, you can also access the important long and short answer questions (based on latest pattern) for all major subjects to practice for the term 2 exam.

6. Solve sample papers/practice papers:

It really important for CBSE Class 10 students to solve as many sample papers and practice papers as possible. Actually, this time the Term 2 Board Exam is going to be of a different pattern than that of the previous years. Therefore, solving the old papers won't be that much helpful as the latest sample papers and practice papers would be. So, students must solve the sample papers and practice papers based on the latest pattern only. We have provided below the links to CBSE sample papers and practice papers that you can solve to familiarise yourself with the paper pattern and get an idea of the important questions to be prepared for the exam. Try to finish each paper within the allotted time as mentioned on the question paper to improve your speed.

7. Take a sound sleep:

Never ever compromise with a good night sleep as it is the best exercise to boost your memory and keep you healthy. A good sleep of 7-8 hours helps to turn your short term memory into long term memory. This means, it helps your brain retain the information for a longer period so that you can easily recall it at the time of the exam and write your paper well. You can also drink a glass of milk before going to bed which will help you have a nice and sound sleep.

In last, the most important thing to do in these last few days before the exam is to have fun. Don't be scared of the board exam. It's just the same as any other normal test. Just focus on your preparations, study your syllabus, improve your weak areas, and write your papers in a cool state of mind. You will definitely do wonders in this exam.

All the Very Best!

