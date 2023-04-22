CBSE Class 11 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: Download Urdu Core and Elective Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 Urdu Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Urdu Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Urdu Syllabus for Class 11: There are 39 language subjects (including core and electives) offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 11 and 12 students. The list includes foreign as well as Indian languages. Students can choose any of these options based on their interests and future perspectives. Recently, along with the start of the new academic year 2023-24, CBSE has released the syllabus for all the subjects (academic electives and languages). Urdu is one of the lists of languages offered by CBSE in its curriculum. Students study it as a core as well as an elective subject. The subject code Urdu core is 303 and for the Urdu elective, it is 003. This article is framed to help CBSE Class 11 students to know their Urdu core as well as Urdu elective. You can freely download the syllabus of both syllabi.

General Learning Objectives: CBSE Urdu Core Syllabus

⮚ To listen and comprehend, as well as record in writing, oral presentations on a variety of topics

⮚ To develop greater confidence and proficiency in the use of language skills necessary for social and academic purpose to participate in group discussions, and interviews by making short oral presentation on given topics.

⮚ To perceive the overall meaning and organization of the text

⮚ To identify the central/main point and supporting details, etc., to build communicative competence in various aspects

⮚ To promote advanced language skills with an aim to develop the skills of reasoning, drawing inferences, etc. through meaningful activities

⮚ To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and enquiry

Learning Outcomes: CBSE Urdu Core Syllabus

⮚ Read and comprehend extended texts (prescribed and non-prescribed) in the following genres: science fiction, drama, poetry, biography, autobiography, travel and sports literature, etc.

⮚ Text-based writing (i.e., writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed or unseen texts) understand and respond to lectures, speeches, etc.

⮚ Write expository/argumentative essays, explaining or developing a topic, arguing a case, etc.

write formal/informal letters and applications for different purposes.

CBSE Class 11 Urdu Core Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 303

Duration allotted: (APRIL 2023 – MARCH 2024)

Section Content Marks Periods Section A: Comprehension and Writing 45 90 1. Reading 05 20

Comprehension of an unseen passage (factual) of about 150 words followed by five questions. 05 2. Writing 25 45 (a) Paragraph Writing 10 (b) General Study of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the language with the object of writing 10 (i) Letter Writing: (Personal, Formal and Professional (Internal choice) (ii) Advertisements 05 3. Grammar 15 (a) Knowledge of Part of Speech: 10 25 (i) Ism ki Qismein: Marafa, Nakra (ii) Zameer ki Qismein: Mutakallim, Hazer, Ghaeb (iii) Sifat ki Qismein: Zaati, Nisbati, Adabi, Miqdari (b) Completion of sentences with suitable words, phrases and idiomatic phrases 05 Section B: Nai Awaaz, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011) 35 70 1. Prose 20 40 (i) One extract from the prescribed book followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 07 (ii) One essay type question (100 words) on content/theme of the prescribed book. (internal choice) (General or Value Based) 05 (iii) Four short answer type questions on the prescribed book. 08 2. Poetry 15 (i) One out of two extracts from the prescribed book followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 05 30 (ii) An essay-type question (100 words) on theme/ content or a Value-Based Question (Long answer type) (General or Value-based) 05 (iii) Five very short answer type questions on characters/ events/ evaluative nature (one word/ one sentence answer) 05 Total 80 160 Section C: 20 20 1. Speaking and listening skills 10 2. Project Work 10 Grand Total 100 180

Prescribed Books:

NAI AWAAZ, text book of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011) Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Robot (Mazmoon), (2) Khane khana ki Faiyazi (Mazmoon), (3) Khawahish (Nazm)- Afsar Merathi , (4) Kalyug, Nazeer Akbarabadi (Nazm). DHANAK: Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Ghazal (Mir Dard) (2) (Ghazal) Mushafi, (3) (Ghazal) Nasikh, (4) (Ghazal) Zauque, (5) Shuae ummid (Nazm) Iqbal, (6) Desh Singaar- Nazir Banarasi, (7) Sare Raah Guzare (Nazm) Akhtarul Iman, (8) Rubaiyat (Hali). Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

General Learning Objectives: CBSE Urdu Elective Syllabus

i) to provide extensive exposure to a variety of writing in Urdu, including some classics to develop sensitivity to literary and creative uses of the language.

ii) To develop a taste for reading with sensitivity and pleasure.

iii) To critically examine a text and comment on different aspects.

iv) To develop proficiency in Urdu in receptive and productive skills.

Learning Outcomes: CBSE Urdu Elective Syllabus

i) Relates to the details provided in the text, for example, how the details support a generalization or the conclusion either by classification or by contrast and comparison. ii) Comprehends details, locates and identifies facts, arguments, logical relationships, generalisation, and conclusions in the texts.

iii) Draws inferences, supplies missing details, predicts outcomes, grasps the significance of particular details and interprets texts.

iv) Assesses and analyzes the point of view of the author.

v) Infers the meanings of words and phrases from the context; differentiates between apparent synonyms.

vi) Appreciates stylistic nuances, the lexical structure; its literal and figurative uses and analyses a variety of texts.

vii) Identifies different styles of writing like humorous, satirical, contemplative, ironical and burlesque.

viii) Can produce text-based writing (writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed as well as ‘unseen texts.)

ix) Develops the advanced skills of reasoning, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating.

x) Develops familiarity with the poetic uses of language including features of the language through which artistic effect is achieved.

CBSE Class 11 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 003

Duration allotted: (APRIL 2023 – MARCH 2024)

Time for exam: 3 Hours

Maximum marks: 80+20

Section Content Marks Periods Section A: Comprehension and Writing 32 55 1. Reading Comprehension with literary appreciation of an unseen passage followed by five questions. 08 2. Writing 24 (i) Essay on imaginative and reflective topics (internal choice) 10 (ii) Letter Writing: (Personal, Formal and Professional (Internal choice) 10 (iii) Precis Writing 04 Section B: Text Books and Supplementary Reader 48 105 1. Prose All the lessons from the book, Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. 2. One short extract from the prescribed lesson followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 05 3. One essay type question in about 100 words on content/theme (General or Value Based) 05 4. Two short answer type questions on the content. 04 5. Poetry All the poets and their works from the book Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. (i) One extracts for reference to the context and poetic comprehension. 05 (ii) An essay type question in about 100 words on the content of the poems or a Value Based Question (Long answer type) 05 (iii) Two short answer type questions on the content of the poems. 04 6. Suppl. Reader All the lessons from the book. Khayaban-E-Urdu are to be studied. (Note (a): Detail is given in the end) (i) One essay type question 04 (ii) Two short answer type questions 06 7. Literary Genre Knowledge about the life and contribution of the writers and poets of the prescribed text 10 Total 80 160 Section C: 20 20 1. Speaking and listening skill 10 2. Project Work 10 Grand Total 100 180

Prescribed Books:

1) GULISTAN-E-ADAB (Gyarahvin Jama’at Ke Liye) published by NCERT, New Delhi Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Yadash Bakhairia, (2) Sharab-e-Shauque seen Sarshar hain ham (Ghazal) Wali Dakkani, (3) Hai Ghalat gar guman mein kuch hai (Ghazal) Khawaja Meer Dard, (4) Raftagan mein jahan ke ham bhi hein (Ghazal) Meer, (5) Sun to sahi jahan mein hai tera fasana kaya (Ghazal) Aatesh, (6) Phir mujhe didaye tar yad aaya (Ghazal) Mirza Ghalib, (7) Albeli subh (Nazm) Josh Malihabadi, (8) Chand taro ka ban (Nazm) Makhdoom, (9) Tanhayee (Nazm) Faiz Ahmad Faiz, (10) Rubaiyan – Amjad Hydrabadi

2) KHAYABAN-E-URDU (Supplementary Reader) Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Rotiyan (Nazm), (2) Meeraji (geet), (3) Manzoom Drama (4) Taweel Nazm

