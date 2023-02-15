CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 started with the Entrepreneurship paper on February 15, 2023. Check CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis in this article and get the official answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The 2022-23 session annual board examination of CBSE Class 12 started with the paper of Entrepreneurship. Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the examination on Wednesday 15th February, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM. Check the question paper analysis by subject experts, student reviews below.

As the examination got over and students started coming out of the examination centre, all the students had a general opinion on the paper being easy to moderately tough.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Entrepreneurship Date February 15, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy to Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Paper Review 2023

A vast majority of the students had a common view that the CBSE class 12 Entrepreneurship exam was easy to moderate level. While the objective questions were easier, the descriptive answer questions ranged from being easy to moderately difficult.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Entrepreneurship Exam

The types of questions in the CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship paper are as follows:

The paper was divided into sections of subjective and objective questions.

The objective questions ranged from MCQs to Assertion Reason Based Questions.

Meanwhile the subjective question were divided into very short, short and long answer questions.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Answer Key 2023

We will be providing the answer key for the paper as soon as the official answer keys are updated by the Board.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

According to the media reports, CBSE class 12 board exam results 2023 will be declared tentatively in June 2023.