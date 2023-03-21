CBSE Class 12 NCC Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 NCC Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 NCC Board exam 2023 was conducted today from 10.30 AM. Get detailed question paper reviews from students and subject experts and download the question paper in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the CBSE board conducted the 12th class National Cadet Corps (NCC) - subject code 076 - board exam 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The paper was for 70 marks and candidates were given 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, students can check the review of the 2023 question paper by various candidates and subject experts. Also, download te question paper PDF.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject NCC Date March 21, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Direct and Easy

CBSE Class 12 NCC Paper Review 2023

Class 12th NCC Question Paper 2023 was described as easy by the students and subject expert. The questions were from the syllabus. While most of the questions were direct, some required more thinking and analysis. Overall, the paper was well-balanced.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s NCC Exam

The CBSE Class 12 NCC exam 2023 was for 70 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The question paper consisted of two sections.

Section A was compulsory for all.

Section B was to be attempted as per the chosen wing and all questions were compulsory. (Internal choices were given.)

The paper consisted of 01, 02, 04 and 06 mark(s) questions.

The answer to 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words. The answer to 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words. The answer to 06 mark question should not exceed 250 words.

Section-wise Class 12 CBSE NCC Question Paper Review

2 marks questions were to be answered in less than 50 words each.

4 marks questions were to be answered in less than 150 words each.

6 marks questions were to be answered in less than 250 words each.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Question Paper 2023

The link to CBSE Class 12 NCC Question Paper 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Answer Key 2023

The link to CBSE Class 12 NCC Answer Key 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Results

