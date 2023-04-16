CBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

CBSE Punjabi Syllabus for Class 12: Hello readers, Do you know how many languages are spoken worldwide? You may take a guess but, we assume that will not go even close. As per searches on Google, there are thousands of languages and the count may vary. If we talk about just India, as per the Indian Government report, there are 1,652 mother tongues (estimated), including 103 foreign mother tongues. Read the completer report here.

This article is focused on one of the Indian languages, Punjabi. The language originated from the Punjab state of India and has its own unique features. Because of that, many CBSE Class 12 students opt for Punjabi as their elective language. The syllabus is the first thing to understand a subject. To help CBSE students with their Punjabi subject we have provided the syllabus here. You can download the CBSE Class 12 Punjabi syllabus pdf attached to this article.

CBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24

Hope this was helpful to you. To get the complete syllabus click the link below:

Related: