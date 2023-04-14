CBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: Download Urdu Core and Elective Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Urdu Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Urdu Syllabus for Class 12: As the 2022-23 academic session is over and the new one (2023-24) has begin it is the time for the students to get their hands on the syllabus of their subjects, both compulsory and elective. CBSE has already released the updated syllabus for 2023-24 academic year along with the sample papers. CBSE Class 12 students can refer to this article to check their Urdu Core (303) and Urdu Elective (003) syllabus here. The pdfs are also provided for better understanding.

General Learning Objectives: CBSE Urdu Core Syllabus

⮚ To listen and comprehend, as well as the record in writing, oral presentations on a variety of topics

⮚ To develop greater confidence and proficiency in the use of language skills necessary for social and academic purpose to participate in group discussions, and interviews by making short oral presentation on given topics.

⮚ To perceive the overall meaning and organization of the text

⮚ To identify the central/main point and supporting details, etc. to build communicative competence in various aspects

⮚ To promote advanced language skills with an aim to develop the skills of reasoning, drawing inferences, etc. through meaningful activities

⮚ To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and enquiry

Learning Outcomes: CBSE Urdu Core Syllabus

⮚ Read and comprehend extended texts (prescribed and non-prescribed) in the following genres: science fiction, drama, poetry, biography, autobiography, travel and sports literature, etc.

⮚ Text-based writing (i.e., writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed or unseen texts) understand and respond to lectures, speeches, etc.

⮚ Write expository/argumentative essays, explaining or developing a topic, arguing a case, etc. write formal/informal letters and applications for different purposes.

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Core Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 303

Duration allotted: (APRIL 2023 – MARCH 2024)

Section Content Marks Periods Section A: Comprehension and Writing 45 90 1. Reading 10 20 Comprehension of an unseen passage (factual) of about 150 words followed by five questions. 10 2. Writing 35 70 (c) Essay (internal choice) 10 (d) Letter Writing (Personal, business and official connected with daily life and application writing) (Internal choice) 08 (e) Precis Writing 07 (f) Sentence-making with the help of idiomatic phrases 10 Section B: Nai Awaaz, textbook of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011) 35 70 3. Prose 20 40 (i) One extract from the prescribed book followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 07 (ii) One essay-type question (100 words) on the content/theme of the prescribed book. (internal choice) (General or Value Based) 05 (iii) Four short answer type questions on the prescribed book. 08 4. Poetry 15 (iv) One essay-type question (100 words) on theme/ content or a Value-Based Question (Internal choice) 05 30 (v) Five very short answer-type questions on characters/ events/ analytical nature (one word/ one sentence) 05 (vi) Five textbook-based one-word questions (objective type/ or a Value-Based Question (Long answer type) 05 Total 80 160 Section C: 20 20 1. Speaking and listening skills 10 2. Project Work 10 Grand Total 100 180

CBSE Prescribed Books for Class 12 Urdu:

1.NAI AWAAZ, textbook of ‘Urdu Core’ for class XI published by NCERT (2011)

Note: Following topics have been deleted: (1) Japan (safarnama), (2) Bade Bol Ka Sar Neecha (Afsana), (3) Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht (4) (Jagat Mohan Lal Ravaan) Rubaiyan, (5) Phoolmala (Nazm), Chakbast.

2.DHANAK:

Note: Following topics have been deleted: (1) Aql Badi ya bhains (Kahani), (2) Boorhi kaaki (Kahani), (3) Saf Shikan Bater (Novel), (4) chiria chire ki Kahani (Inshayia), (5) Mirza Ghalib (Drama).

3.Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Get the complete syllabus from the link below:

General Learning Objectives: CBSE Urdu Elective Syllabus

i) to provide extensive exposure to a variety of writing in Urdu, including some classics to develop sensitivity to literary and creative uses of the language.

ii) To develop a taste for reading with sensitivity and pleasure.

iii) To critically examine a text and comment on different aspects.

iv) To develop proficiency in Urdu in receptive and productive skills.

Learning Outcomes: CBSE Urdu Elective Syllabus

i) Relates to the details provided in the text, for example, how the details support a generalization or the conclusion either by classification or by contrast and comparison.

ii) Comprehends details, locates and identifies facts, arguments, logical relationships, generalisation, and conclusions in the texts.

iii) Draws inferences, supplies missing details, predicts outcomes, grasps the significance of particular details and interprets texts.

iv) Assesses and analyzes the point of view of the author.

v) Infers the meanings of words and phrases from the context; differentiates between apparent synonyms.

vi) Appreciates stylistic nuances, the lexical structure; its literal and figurative uses and analyses a variety of texts.

vii) Identifies different styles of writing like humorous, satirical, contemplative, ironical and burlesque.

viii) Can produce text-based writing (writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed as well as ‘unseen texts.)

ix) Develops the advanced skills of reasoning, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating.

x)Develops familiarity with the poetic uses of language including features of the language through which artistic effect is achieved.

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 003

Duration allotted: (APRIL 2023 – MARCH 2024)

Time for exam: 3 Hours

Maximum marks: 80+20

Section Content Marks Periods Section B: Text Books and Supplementary Reader 50 122 1. Prose All the lessons from the book, Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. 45 2. One short extract from the prescribed lesson followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 10 3. One essay type question in about 100 words on content/theme (General or Value Based) 05 4. Two short answer type questions on the content. 05 5. Poetry All the poets and their works from the book Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. 52 (i) One extracts for reference to the context and poetic comprehension. 10 (ii) An essay type question in about 100 words on the content of the poems or a Value Based Question (Long answer type) 05 (iii) Two short answer type questions on the content of the poems. 05 6. Suppl. Reader All the lessons from the book. Khayaban-E-Urdu are to be studied. (Note (a): Detail is given in the end) 25 (i) One out of two essay type question 04 (ii) Two out of four short answer type questions 06 Section B: History of Urdu Literature 30 38 1. Three out of Five Long Answer type questions on the areas numerated be 15 (i) Elementary knowledge of the origin and development of Urdu Language (Fort William College, Delhi school & Lucknow school) (ii) Live and contributions of the authors and poets covered in the prescribed Text Book published by the NCERT. (iii) Adabi Tehrihat (Sir Syed Tehreek and Taraqqi Pasand Adabi Tehreek) 2. Two short answer type questions on History of Urdu Literature 10 3. Five objective type questions on History of Urdu Literature 05 Total 80 160 Section C: 20 20 1. Speaking and listening skill 10 2. Project Work 10 Grand Total 100 180

Prescribed Books:

GULISTAN-E-ADAB (Barahvein Jama’at Ke Liye) published by NCERT, New Delhi

Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Maktoob-e-Galib Haqeer ke Nam, (2) Umrao jan (Mazmoon), (3) Bijuka (Afsana), (4) Main, woh ( Afsana), (5) (Ghazal) Baani, (6) Mulke Be saharo-sham (Nazm), (7) Yadnagar (Nazm), (8) Waqt ka Tarana (Nazm).

KHAYABAN-E-URDU (Supplementary Reader) Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Note: Following topics has been deleted: (1) Bewa (Novel) Prem chand, (2) Yahoodi ki Larki (Drama) Agha Hashr Kashmiri, (3) Marhoom ki Yaad Mein (Inshayia) Petras Bukhari.

References:

Urdu Adab Ki Tareekh, Published by NCERT, New Delhi Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Get the complete syllabus from the link below:

