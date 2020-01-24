CBSE Class 9 Social Science New Exam Pattern 2020 with Question Paper Design & Important Assessment Details

CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams for the session 2019-20 will be conducted by all schools internally. Schools generally conduct the exams according to the guidelines set by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Examination pattern, format of question paper and evaluation scheme remains common to all schools across India. Examination pattern helps students understand the criteria according to which exam will be conducted and gives them an idea about how their performance will be evaluated. So, it’s quite important for students to know the latest exam pattern so that they are able to make preparations according to the same.

Here, we are providing the latest examination pattern for CBSE Class 9 Social Science. This pattern will make you aware about all major and minor changes introduced to the evaluation scheme and question paper design for the CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Examination Pattern 2020

Under the CBSE Class 9th Annual Exam 2020, Social Science theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks which will be based on the complete Social Science syllabus. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted on the basis of internal assessment (IA).

Internal Assessment is to be conducted on the basis of following activities:

Periodical Test (Average of three periodic tests) – 10 Marks

Portfolio (Note book submission + student’s achievements in the subject throughout the year) – 5 Marks

Subject Enrichment Activity (Project work) – 5 Marks

Details of internal assessment for Class 9 Social Science can be checked from the latest syllabus which can be checked from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Question Paper Design

According to the format given in Class 9 latest syllabus, CBSE Class 9 Social Science question paper in the Annual Exam 2020 will consist of total 35 questions divided into three sections – A, B and C. Questions of different marks in all three section will be allocated in the following manner:

Section A: Objective Type Questions (20 Marks)

This section will consist of 20 questions of one mark each.

Questions may be asked in different formats like multiple choice type questions, very short answer type questions, match the column type questions, fill in the blank type questions, etc.

Section B: Short Answer Type Questions (24 Marks)

There will be 8 questions (21-28) of three marks each.

Each question needs to be answered in about 80 words.

Section C: Long Answer Type Questions + Map Question (30 + 6 = 36 Marks)

This section will have of 6 questions (from 29 to 34) of five marks each.

Each question needs to be answered in about 120 words

This section will also have two map questions; one from History and second from Geography.

Each map question will be of three marks.

Class 9 Social Science question paper will not have any overall choice. However, internal choices will in some questions in all there sections.

# Examination Time: 3 Hours

# Total Marks: 80

To check further details on the design of question paper and format of questions for the Social Science Exam 2020, we are providing here the question paper blueprint. Go through this blueprint to make the appropriate preparation and exam writing plans for the upcoming exam.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Blueprint for Annual Exam 2020

While preparing for the Social Science exam, students should also be aware of the weightage of each unit so that they can prepare the chapter form those units first which are easy and carry high weightage.

Unit-Wise Weightage for CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2020 is given below:

Unit Marks I. India and the Contemporary World - I 20 II. Contemporary India - I 20 III. Democratic Politics - I 20 IV. Economics 20 Total 80

Class 9 exams are important for students as the marks obtained in this standard will boost their confidence to perform well in the board exams in next class. So, students should try to make the best preparations using all necessary resources and latest examination pattern.

