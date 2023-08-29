CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key PDF: Releasing soon by CBSE @ctet.nic.in, Get Direct Download Link!

CTET Provisional Answer Key PDF Download @ctet.nic.in: CBSE is going to release the CTET answer key soon at the official website. Get the direct download link and check the steps to download the answer key and raise objections.

CTET Provisional Answer Key PDF Download @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET answer key PDF soon this week and the candidates will be able to download the CTET provisional answer key and the question paper from the official website. The CTET July 2023 exam was held in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based on August 20, 2023. Candidates can use the CBSE CTET answer key to predict the number of questions marked correctly and incorrectly by them. Let’s look at the steps to download the CTET answer key and the steps to challenge the answer key.

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023: PDF Download

The CTET will display the provisional answer key of the questions on the CTET website - ctet.nic.in with a Public Notice issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The CTET’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

How to Download CTET Official Answer Key 2023 PDF?

Let's look at the step-by-step instructions shared below to download the CTET answer key without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the "CTET July 2023 Answer Key" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials, i.e., Roll Number, Captcha, Password, etc.

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF

Step 5: Tally the answers with their response sheet to know the number of questions marked correctly by them.

How to Challenge CTET Provisional Answer Key?

After checking the provisional CBSE CTET answer key, the candidates may locate discrepancies in the given answer for any questions. In that case, they can file an objection against the answer key in the prescribed format and pay the fee of Rs. 1000 per question through online mode. Check the steps to challenge the CTET exam answer key shared below:

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the CTET answer key challenge link.

Step 3: Next, login by using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Read the instruction page carefully and choose the question to be challenged from the drop-down list.

Step 5: Now, press the "Select for Challenge" button and then hit the "Click to Enter Your Answer Key" link.

Step 6: Choose the correct answer from the given options and press the "Update" link.

Step 7: Lastly, click on the submit button and pay the prescribed fees online.

CTET Result 2023

The CTET result will be uploaded by CBSE soon on the official website. The expert panel will receive the objections received from the candidates carefully and then release the CTET final answer key based on their decision. After the declaration of the final answer key, the CTET exam result will be published by the board.