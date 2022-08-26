IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims to be held on 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 (Tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. Check Best Tips to Score High in IBPS Clerk exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Instructions 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 28th August & 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims exam (Day 1) on 28th August 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to conclude their preparation well in a timely manner so they can make time for revision and rest. Read our best 7 last-minute tips to crack IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims.

1. Revision Time: Go through syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics to re-assess their progress, brush up important details, last-minute reminders, memorize formulas, equations, concepts, dates, etc. Keep in mind the exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips to keep your A-game in the exam. Solve topics that you find easier and less time-consuming, focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing.

2. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty. Avoid Guesswork

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is a qualifying exam for candidates to reach the Mains exam. One does not need to attempt every question. There is a negative marking for every wrong answer. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Practice and solve quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers

The best way to adapt to the real-time exam setting is to solve mock papers and previous years’ question papers. Sit in a room to yourself with a timer and attempt the paper to assess how would you perform on the exam day. Remember the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims will be conducted for 1 hour where 20 minutes will be allotted for each section. There will be 30 questions in English, 35 questions in Numerical Ability, and 35 questions in Reasoning Ability. Quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers enhance your calculation, speed, time management, and accuracy.

4. Do not take up new topics

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Numerical Ability is one of the most important and extensive sections that will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Practice table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice Data Sufficiency, Number Series, Arithmetic Questions. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents.

Reasoning Ability is one of the logical-based sections that will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Candidates should practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Direction Sense (practice Pythagoras theorem & draw lines while solving to keep clarity); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

English Language is one of the grammar and vocabulary-based sections that will have 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. Reading Comprehension is one of the important topics in the IBPS Clerk English Language section. Reading comprehensions come from newspapers, magazines, books related to business, banking, economy, current affairs, etc. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

6. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app

Candidates are advised to download and carry their IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs safe for the exam day. Remember candidates will not be allowed to appear for IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims exam without admit card and required photo-ID proofs/documents. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging in, etc.

Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with photograph/Bar Council Identity card with photograph/Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

The exam centre staff will only verify and duly stamp the call letter of the preliminary exam at the exam venue. The call letter will not be collected. Candidates should note to keep the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates who will be called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along-with Main Exam Admit Letter. Candidates need to retain at least 8 copies of the photograph as posted on the admit card. These photographs will be required in the further stages.

7. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!

