IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 18th & 19th Dec: Latest Exam Updates for Remaining Candidates

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Latest Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 18th and 19th December 2021. Earlier, the IBPS conducted the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th December 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. In this article, the remaining candidates who will be appearing for the exam on 18th and 19th December 2021 can check the latest updates of IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims such as Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Memory Based Question Paper with Answers, Last Minute Tips & COVID guidelines for Exam Day and How to Prepare Numerical, Reasoning, English sections.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Admit Card Release Date 26th November 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Analysis

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims (Day 1) on 12th December 2021 in four shifts. The exam pattern included three sections Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th December 2021 (All Shifts) was ‘Easy to Moderate‘. We have shared the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Analysis Detailed Section-wise and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Expected Cut-off

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th, 18th, 19th December 2021 is a qualifying exam for candidates to reach the IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exam. IBPS Clerk XI Recruitment will be carried out in two phases - Online Preliminary and Online Mains Examinations for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 need to appear for the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Exams to get shortlisted for the Provisional Allotment. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off and IBPS Clerk Prelims & Mains exam Previous Years (2020 & 2019) Cut-off.

NOTE: The official IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Memory Based Question Paper with Answers

Candidates can check the important memory-based questions for English, Reasoning, and Numerical that have been compiled after the feedback received by the candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th December 2021. The remaining candidates can check these memory-based questions to score high in the upcoming IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 18th and 19th December 2021.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: How to Prepare Numerical, Reasoning & English sections

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. With practice and the right preparation strategies, candidates can score high in each three sections of IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Numerical Ability is one of the extensive sections which is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. English Language is based on grammar and vocabulary to test the basic skills of the candidates in the English language. Reasoning Ability is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. We have compiled three articles on how to prepare Numerical, English, and Reasoning for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Last Minute Tips & COVID guidelines for Exam Day

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting Day 2 and Day 3 of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 18th and 19th December 2021 respectively. Candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to conclude their preparation well in a timely manner so they can make time for revision and rest. We have compiled two articles for candidates to check IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam day instructions, COVID-19 guidelines, and the best 7 last-minute section-wise prep tips to crack the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.