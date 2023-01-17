IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check IBPS Exam Dates and Schedule

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: The IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for 2023-2024 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 16th January 2023. . The examination authority has released the IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for all the IBPS Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24. The calendar can be downloaded from the IBPS official website - https://www.ibps.in/
According to the IBPS Exam Calendar notification, all the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 10 lakh candidates appear in various exams of IBPS.
Among all the exams conducted by IBPS, the most popular are the IBPS Clerical and PO exams.
IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates
Candidates can check below the IBPS various exam dates, application form start, and last date in the IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 given below. The tentative IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - https://www.ibps.in/ Candidates can also download IBPS Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below.
Tentative Calendar of Online CRP for RRBs & PSBs (2023-2024)
The Tentative schedule of various exam and detailed calendar is given below
(1)RRBs – CRP RRB-XII (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XII (Officers)
Preliminary Examination
Office Assistants and Officer Scale I :
05 August 2023, 06 August 2023, 12 August 2023, 13 August 2023 and
19 August 2023.
Single Examination
Officers Scale II & III : 10 September 2023
Main Examination
Officer Scale I : 10 September 2023
Office Assistants : 16 September 2023
(2) PSBs – CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII
Clerks
Probationary Officers
Specialist Officers
Preliminary Examination
26 August 2023
27 August 2023
02 September 2023
23 September 2023
30 September 2023
01 October 2023
30 December 2023
31 December 2023
Main Examination
07 October 2023
05 November 2023
28 January 2024
Process of Registration
The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.
Detailed Notifications
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection popularly known as IBPS is an apex central recruitment agency conducting recruitment exams for various vacancies in nationalized banks banks and regional rural banks for various posts like Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and Clerical cadre.