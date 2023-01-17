IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check IBPS Exam Dates and Schedule

IBPS Calendar 2023-24 has been released for IBPS Exams. Check here IBPS exam dates for CRP for RRBs & PSBs – CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII. Download IBPS exam calendar 2023-24.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: The IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for 2023-2024 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 16th January 2023. . The examination authority has released the IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for all the IBPS Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24. The calendar can be downloaded from the IBPS official website - https://www.ibps.in/ 

According to the IBPS Exam Calendar notification, all the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 10 lakh candidates appear in various exams of IBPS. 

Among all the exams conducted by IBPS, the most popular are the IBPS Clerical and PO exams. 

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the IBPS various exam dates, application form start, and last date in the IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 given below. The tentative IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - https://www.ibps.in/  Candidates can also download IBPS Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below. 

Direct Link to Download IBPS 203-2024 Calendar PDF-click here

Tentative Calendar of Online CRP for RRBs & PSBs (2023-2024)

The Tentative schedule of various exam and detailed calendar is given below

 

 (1)RRBs CRP RRB-XII (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XII (Officers)

 

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistants and Officer Scale I :

05 August 2023, 06 August 2023, 12 August 2023, 13 August 2023 and

19 August 2023.

Single Examination

Officers Scale II & III : 10 September 2023

Main Examination

Officer Scale I : 10 September 2023

Office Assistants : 16 September 2023

 

(2) PSBs CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII

 

 

Clerks

Probationary Officers

Specialist Officers

Preliminary Examination

26 August 2023

27 August 2023

02  September 2023

    23  September 2023

     30  September 2023

     01 October 2023

30 December 2023

31 December 2023

Main Examination

07 October 2023

05 November 2023

28 January 2024

 

 

Process of Registration

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Detailed Notifications

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

About IBPS

The  Institute of Banking Personnel Selection popularly known as IBPS is an apex central recruitment agency conducting recruitment exams for various vacancies in nationalized banks banks and regional rural banks for various posts like Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and Clerical cadre. 

FAQ

Are the dates final as per the IBPS Exam Calendar?

The dates as per the IBPS Calendar 2023-24 are tentative. The exact dates will be announced by the IBPS later on the release of exam notifications.

Has IBPS released the IBPS calendar 2023-24?

Yes, IBPS has released the exam calendar for 2023-24 on 16 January 2023.

Where can I get the IBPS calendar 2023-24?

Candidates can download IBPS Exam Calendar PDF 2023-24 from this page. The IBPS Exam Calendar PDF can be also downloaded from the direct link-
