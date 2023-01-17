IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24 Out, Download PDF and Check IBPS Exam Dates and Schedule

IBPS Calendar 2023-24 has been released for IBPS Exams. Check here IBPS exam dates for CRP for RRBs & PSBs – CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII. Download IBPS exam calendar 2023-24.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: The IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for 2023-2024 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 16th January 2023. . The examination authority has released the IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar for all the IBPS Exams that have to be conducted in 2023-24. The calendar can be downloaded from the IBPS official website - https://www.ibps.in/

According to the IBPS Exam Calendar notification, all the exams will be Computer Based Exam (CBE) and candidates have to appear for the online test as per the examination schedule. Approximately, more than 10 lakh candidates appear in various exams of IBPS.

Among all the exams conducted by IBPS, the most popular are the IBPS Clerical and PO exams.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: Notification, Application, and Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the IBPS various exam dates, application form start, and last date in the IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 given below. The tentative IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 has been published on the official website - https://www.ibps.in/ Candidates can also download IBPS Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below.

Tentative Calendar of Online CRP for RRBs & PSBs (2023-2024)

The Tentative schedule of various exam and detailed calendar is given below

(1)RRBs – CRP RRB-XII (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XII (Officers)

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale I : 05 August 2023, 06 August 2023, 12 August 2023, 13 August 2023 and 19 August 2023. Single Examination Officers Scale II & III : 10 September 2023 Main Examination Officer Scale I : 10 September 2023 Office Assistants : 16 September 2023

(2) PSBs – CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII

Clerks Probationary Officers Specialist Officers Preliminary Examination 26 August 2023 27 August 2023 02 September 2023 23 September 2023 30 September 2023 01 October 2023 30 December 2023 31 December 2023 Main Examination 07 October 2023 05 November 2023 28 January 2024

Process of Registration

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Detailed Notifications

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection popularly known as IBPS is an apex central recruitment agency conducting recruitment exams for various vacancies in nationalized banks banks and regional rural banks for various posts like Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and Clerical cadre.