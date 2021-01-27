IRMASAT 2021 Important Dates: IRMA Closes Registration Window on This Date, Get Complete Details Here

IRMASAT 2021 Important Dates - The registration window for IRMA Admission 2021 have been extended and the last date to register for the IRMASAT 2021 exam is 27th January 2021 as announced by the premier MBA institute.

The IRMASAT MBA entrance is conducted to screen students for admission to the flagship PGDRM programme of Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA). As per the general trend, the IRMASAT 2021 exam is expected to be conducted in the first week of Feb 2021.

IRMASAT Exam sees a lot of competition from MBA aspirants as IRMA is one of the top MBA colleges in India, and offers specialized management programme in the field of rural management. Therefore, it is important for MBA aspirants to keep track of important dates related to Exam and also understand key exam events that are part of the IRMASAT exam. Below, we have listed the IRMASAT 2021 important dates and key exam events.

IRMASAT 2021 – Important Dates

The Official notification for IRMASAT 2021 is announced recently. In order to help MBA aspirants preparing for the exam, we have listed down the tentative exam schedule for IRMASAT 2021 as few dates are yet to be announced:-

IRMASAT Events Dates IRMASAT Registration Begins 19th October 2020 IRMASAT Registration Ends (Hardcopy Forms) 31st December 2020 IRMASAT Registration Ends (Online Mode) 20th January 2021 (Extended) 27th January 2021 (Last Date) IRMA Social Awareness Test (IRMASAT) Exam Date 1st Week of February Shortlisting of Candidates for GA & PI 4th Week of February Group Activities & Personal Interview 1st Week of March IRMASAT Result / Final Merit List 3rd Week of March

The page will be updated with the latest dates of IRMASAT 2021 after the official notification is announced.

IRMASAT 2021 Exam Schedule – Key Events

Along with knowing the important dates for the IRMASAT 2021 exam, it is also important for the aspirants to understand the key exam events involved in the IRMASAT 2021 Exam Schedule. To understand the exam event flow, aspirants can go through the brief descriptions and dates of each of the IRMASAT 2021 exam events below.

IRMASAT 2021 Application Process

IRMASAT 2021 Exam process begins with the announcement of the official notification. Thereafter, candidates have to complete the IRMASAT 2021 Application Process in order to appear for the test. The IRMASAT 2021 Application Process begins from 19th October. In order to make IRMA Entrance Exam more accessible to the aspirants, the institute accepts exam applications in both online and offline format.

IRMASAT 2021 Admit Card

IRMASAT 2021 admit card is a mandatory document without which candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. Therefore, it is important for candidates to download their IRMA 2021 Social Awareness test Admit card online from the official website. The IRMSAT 2021 Admit Card will be available to the test-takers in the 2nd week of January 2021.

IRMASAT 2021 Exam Date

IRMASAT 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Institute of Rural Management, Anand at its Anand Campus. As per the general trend of last few years, the IRMASAT 2021 exam will be held in the 2nd week of February.

Announcement of Shortlisted Candidates for GA and PI Rounds

Along with appearing for the IRMASAT 2021 written exam, the institute also holds the Group Activity and Personal Interview Rounds for the aspirants as part of the test. For this, the institute will announce the list of shortlisted candidates in the 4th Week of February.

Group Activity and Personal Interview Round

The Group Activity Round and the Personal Interview Round for the IRMASAT 2021 exam will be held in the 1st Week of March. These rounds will be the personality test of the candidates in which soft skills, personality traits and social mind set of the students will be assessed in line with the syllabus of the exam.

Declaration of IRMA 2021 Result / Merit List

After the conclusion of Group Activity Round and Personal Interview Rounds, the final merit list or the IRMASAT 2021 Exam Result will be announced. Generally, the IRMASAT Exam Result is announced in the third week of March.

These were the IRMASAT 2021 important dates and the exam schedule along with description of the key exam events.