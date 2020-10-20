IRMASAT 2021 Registration begins at irma.ac.in - Know application process, fees, direct link to apply online

IRMASAT 2021 - Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) begins IRMASAT 2021 registration on the official website www.irma.ac.in from 19th October 2020. IRMA is currently accepting the applications for IRMSAT 2021 exam for admission to its Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM). The exam registration window shall remain open till 31st December 2020. IRMASAT 2021 exam is a national level MBA entrance exam that is held in online mode only.

How to Register for IRMASAT 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned as under. Visit the IRMASAT 2021 Exam official website by clicking on the link provided below:

Register with your valid e-mail ID at irma.ac.in. Provide your personal details such as name as given in your graduation certificate / mark-sheet, date of birth among other details. Candidates are advised to provide true and correct information prior to final submission. After the final submission of the IRMASAT application form, it will not be possible to edit the online application form. Candidates are also required to upload scanned or digital copy of your photograph and signature (Maximum size: 512 KB) at the appropriate place in the form. Candidates belonging to OBC (Non creamy) / SC / ST / DAP category are required to upload a scanned copy of their certificate as applicable (Maximum size: 1 MB). A scanned copy of mark sheets of 10th, 12th and graduation is also required to be uploaded while filling the online IRMA application form. (Maximum size: 1 MB). Scanned copy of your latest General (EWS) / OBC (Non creamy) / SC / ST / DAP category certificate as applicable (Maximum size: 1 MB). Sponsored applicants are required to upload sponsoring certificate as per the format available on IRMA website (www.irma.ac.in). After filing the application form, candidates should retain a copy of the filled-in application form for future correspondence.

IRMASAT Application Fee

Before the final submission of the IRMASAT Exam, applicants are required to make the fee payment via online mode. However, it should be noted that once the application form fees is paid, it will not be refunded under any circumstances. Hence, applicants must fill the online IRMA application form carefully. IRMA follows Merit-based Calls process to shortlist the candidates for admission to the institutes.

Category IRMASAT application fee General & OBC Rs.1,500/- SC/ST/differently abled person Rs.750/-

IRMASAT 2021 Exam: Query Management

Aspirants will be contacted by the exam conducting authority i.e. IRMA at every stage of the admission process via SMS on their registered mobile number. Beyond this, IRMA has also opened up an option for Live Chats wherein candidates can interact with the online consultants of IRMA during 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday). Candidates can use this facility in case they face any technical glitches during the online registration proves. In case of further doubts relevant to admissions process of IRMA, candidates can reach IRMA exam conducting personnel at admis@irma.ac.in.

